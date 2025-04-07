iTristan Group and 365 Cannabis Launch SellStack 365 Cannabis ERP Edition

SellStack Shop with its deep integration and product awareness extends 365 Cannabis ERP in real time

A Game-Changer for Cannabis E-Commerce and Supply Chain Integration, a powerful collaboration aimed at transforming the cannabis industry.

The goal is to make it really easy for your customer to give you money — a seamless way for your customers to explore your inventory, make informed choices, and purchase with confidence.” — Chris Guthrie

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful collaboration aimed at transforming the cannabis industry, iTristan Group and 365 Cannabis proudly announce the launch of SellStack 365 Cannabis ERP Edition . This cutting-edge e-commerce ecosystem platform merges the robust capabilities, power, and flexibility of SellStack Shop E-Commerce with the specialized cannabis manufacturing and supply chain management of 365 Cannabis.SellStack 365 Cannabis ERP Edition is engineered to empower cannabis businesses with seamless end-to-end operations — from online B2B and B2C storefronts to cultivation, production, compliance, and distribution — all within a single integrated platform. With the cannabis sector facing increasing operational complexity and regulatory demands, this new solution delivers a tailored, scalable, and future-ready system that simplifies and strengthens business workflows.“This partner collaboration is about more than integration — it’s about innovation,” said Jason Agouris, CEO at iTristan Group. “By combining our SellStack e-commerce engine with the cannabis industry’s most trusted ERP, we’re delivering an unprecedented level of operational harmony and efficiency for cannabis producers, processors, and retailers from seed to sale to (last mile) delivery.”Chris Guthrie, Director of New Business Development at 365 Cannabis, added: “The goal is to make it really easy for your customer to give you money — and to do it in a way that’s elegant. You need good data, a clear sense of value, and a seamless way for your customers to explore your inventory, make informed choices, and purchase with confidence. That’s the golden ticket.”The SellStack 365 Cannabis ERP Edition enables cannabis businesses to:- Unify and automate e-commerce, manufacturing, ordering, and inventory systems in real-time- Streamline compliance tracking and reporting Create and customize logistical workflow automation that reflects the operations of their business- Enhance customer experience with responsive, branded storefronts- Boost sales team's ability to craft cannabis product Lot-aware pricing- Gain deep operational insights through unified data analytics- Scale confidently in a rapidly evolving market to multiple states, markets, and countriesThis strategic product release underscores the iTristan Group’s commitment to providing industry-specific, tech-forward solutions, while reaffirming 365 Cannabis’ leadership in cannabis ERP excellence.SellStack 365 Cannabis ERP Edition is now available for cannabis businesses across North America and globally. For more information, visit https://SellStack.shop/sellstack-365-cannabis About iTristan GroupiTristan Group is a forward-thinking technology and digital commerce firm specializing in creating scalable, integrated solutions that drive business growth in regulated and emerging industries.About 365 Cannabis365 Cannabis is a premier provider of ERP solutions tailored for the cannabis industry, offering comprehensive tools for managing production, compliance, inventory, and distribution.

