Enhanced rental assistance programs support families, seniors

CANADA, April 3 - More people will now benefit from enhancements to the Rental Assistance Program (RAP) and the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) program, helping low-income families and seniors afford their rent.

“With the rising cost of living, we’re enhancing supports through the RAP and SAFER programs to ensure more families and seniors can access essential financial help,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “These changes will help people stay in their homes in the communities they love and allow us to support more people as they manage the challenges of rent and living expenses.”

Starting April 1, 2025, and as part of Budget 2025, RAP and SAFER programs have expanded eligibility criteria that will benefit more than 30,000 households in B.C. Existing eligible recipients will also see an automatic increase in their average benefits, providing them with more financial assistance to contribute toward rent. These changes build on the improvements to SAFER and the one-time RAP benefit introduced in April 2024.

“Seniors are vital to our communities, and they should receive the support they need to live comfortably,” said Susie Chant, parliamentary secretary for seniors' services and long-term care. “This change to eligibility requirements offers much-needed relief for low-income seniors and families facing rising living costs. These improvements will help seniors live safely and comfortably in their homes and in communities they’ve helped build.”

Improvements to RAP include:

increasing the household income limit for eligibility from $40,000 to $60,000 (before taxes) is expected to nearly double the number of families eligible for support from approximately 3,200 to nearly 6,000;

increasing the average family supplement for existing recipients from $400 per month to $700 per month;

implementing single provincial rent ceilings based on household size, which can now be reviewed and amended annually and will help ensure rent support for people remains adequate and flexible to changes; and

removing the requirement for employment income, which will result in low-income families that are not receiving income or disability assistance being able to receive rental assistance if other eligibility requirements are met.

Enhancements to SAFER include:

increasing the household income limit for eligibility from $37,240 to $40,000, which is expected to benefit as many as 1,600 more seniors, for an estimated total of 25,000 SAFER recipients; and

increasing the average supplement by nearly 30%, bringing the average monthly subsidy for existing seniors to $337.

“The SAFER program is an essential support for low-income B.C. seniors living on fixed incomes who are struggling with the rising cost of rent, groceries and other items needed for healthy aging,” said Dan Levitt, B.C. seniors advocate. “I’m pleased more seniors will be eligible to receive SAFER, however, I’d still like to see the SAFER program be indexed to inflation and have government commit to ensuring the program is meeting its goal to have recipients paying no more than 30% of their income on rent. The seniors’ demographic in B.C. is increasing rapidly and supports such as SAFER are critically important for the quality of life for low-income seniors.”

Through Budget 2025, the Province is investing an additional $375 million over the next three years to enhance both RAP and SAFER programs. This includes the $75 million committed through an agreement with the B.C. Green Party caucus to boost the programs and deliver more supports for families and seniors.

“The B.C. Greens have long advocated for stronger rental support, and we’re proud to see these improvements through our accord with the NDP,” said Rob Botterell, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands. “Housing must be a priority and the $75 million we secured will help more families and seniors get the help they need to make rents more affordable.”

To ensure that eligible families and seniors are fully informed about the support available to them, BC Housing has launched a public awareness campaign.

Learn More:

For information about the Rental Assistance Program and the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/rental-assistance-programs

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/