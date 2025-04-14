P.S. ARTS in the Park Brings Free Celebration of the Arts to Fire-Affected Communities

We know that the arts have the power to inspire and unite communities, especially in times of recovery. Through these events, we hope to provide families with space to create and find joy together.” — John Lawler, CEO, P.S. ARTS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P.S. ARTS , a leading nonprofit dedicated to providing high-quality arts education in public schools throughout California, is bringing creativity and connection to children and families through P.S. ARTS in the Park, a series of free arts events for fire-affected communities. These gatherings will offer hands-on art activities designed to foster healing, resilience, and joy through artistic expression.P.S. ARTS in the Park will take place at two locations:📍 Playhouse Village Park, Pasadena – May 4, 2025 | 12 – 3 PM (Serving the east side community) Tumbleweed Day Camp , Brentwood – May 18, 2025 | 2 – 5 PM (Serving the west side community)P.S. ARTS has grown from serving 250 children in one school district to more than 30,000 students across Southern and Central California school districts. With this growth, P.S. ARTS has gained a national reputation for providing exemplary arts education that aligns with school, state, and federal educational priorities. The organization advocates for students’ educational rights, bridging opportunity gaps in public education so that all students can benefit from the transformative power of the arts."We know that the arts have the power to inspire and unite communities, especially in times of recovery," said John Lawler, CEO of P.S. ARTS. "Through these events, we hope to provide families with a space to create, connect, and find joy together."P.S. ARTS in the Park extends the organization’s mission beyond the classroom, ensuring that children and families have access to meaningful artistic experiences that promote healing and well-being through creative expression.For more information about P.S. ARTS in the Park and other programs, visit psarts.org.

