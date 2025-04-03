Prutch’s Garage Door Acquires County Door & Hardware in Woodland Park

Sign at Prutch’s Garage Door's Colorado Springs location, which opened in Fall 2024. The company continues its expansion across Colorado.

The oldest garage door business in Woodland Park passes the torch to Prutch’s Garage Door; will continue serving customers with care and integrity.

After more than 30 years in the industry, I wanted to make sure my customers would be in good hands.” — Rick Layman, Founder, County Door & Hardware

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prutch’s Garage Door, a family-owned company serving Colorado since 1989, announces the acquisition of County Door & Hardware, the oldest garage door business of its kind in Teller County, with more than 30 years of trusted service in Woodland Park and the surrounding communities.The move strengthens Prutch’s position as one of Colorado’s largest Premier Authorized Raynor dealers, while expanding its trusted services into the Woodland Park area and throughout Teller County.“County Door & Hardware is a name that’s been trusted for decades,” said Garrett Stevens, owner of Prutch’s Garage Door. “Rick Layman built a business rooted in honesty, reliability, and top-tier workmanship. We’re honored to carry that legacy forward under the Prutch’s name.”Founded in 1995, County Door & Hardware has served generations of homeowners and homebuilders across Teller County with expert installation and repairs for residential and commercial garage doors. Prutch’s Garage Door will continue that service — now backed by additional support and infrastructure — under its established brand.“After more than 30 years in the industry, I wanted to make sure my customers would be in good hands,” said Rick Layman, founder of County Door & Hardware. “Prutch’s is local, family-run, and shares our values. I’m confident they’ll treat people the right way.”This marks Prutch’s fifth expansion in two years, with current service areas near Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Gunnison, Vail, and Aspen. Customers in Woodland Park and surrounding communities can now reach Prutch’s through the same County Door phone number, now seamlessly routed to the Prutch’s team.

