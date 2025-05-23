Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor Joins Coalition of 38 Attorneys General Supporting Legislation to Prevent Youth Substance Abuse

May 23, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor joined a bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general from across the country in calling on Congress to pass the Youth Substance Use Prevention and Awareness Act, a federal bill that aims to reduce youth drug use through research-based public education and strategic community outreach.

“Often in substance abuse situations, the question is asked ‘could we have done something earlier?’ This legislation gives us the ability to act earlier with research-based tools and the right education to help kids avoid substance abuse,” said Attorney General Taylor. “The goal is to provide a framework for decision-making that children can learn now, and they can then apply that throughout their lives when choices need to be made involving substances.”

The legislation, introduced by U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Thom Tillis (R-NC), would amend the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 to provide targeted federal funding for public service announcements (PSAs), youth-led campaigns, and other outreach tools that help prevent early substance use. All campaigns funded under the bill must be grounded in evidence, designed for cultural relevance, and adapted to meet the specific needs of local communities.

The Youth Substance Use Prevention and Awareness Act would fund a range of efforts to better reach youth with timely, credible, and accessible information, including:

Culturally relevant PSAs tailored specifically to youth

Youth-led PSA contests to drive peer-to-peer engagement and creativity

Federal grants for outreach across TV, radio, social media, streaming platforms, and other media

Annual reporting requirements to measure reach and effectiveness, ensuring transparency and accountability

The coalition of attorneys general stressed that youth substance use remains a growing public health and public safety concernâ€”especially in light of the rise in fentanyl-related overdoses and the increasing availability of synthetic drugs. Research consistently shows that individuals who begin using drugs at an early age are more likely to develop long-term substance use disorders, and the consequences can be devastating for families, schools, and communities.

“It is not just a matter of policyâ€”it is a matter of prevention, education, and hope,” the attorneys general wrote.

In addition to Attorney General Taylor, the letter was signed by the Attorneys General of the following states and territories: American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The letter was led by Attorneys General John Formella (New Hampshire), William Tong (Connecticut), Letitia James (New York), and Marty Jackley (South Dakota).

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.