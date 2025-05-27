Bell Design Group Named Finalist for Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2024 Valley Commercial Real Estate Awards

East End Studios Glendale, designed by Bell Design Group East End Studios Glendale, designed by Bell Design Group Bell Design Group

We are honored to be named a finalist. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we look forward to celebrating alongside other leaders in the industry.” — Tima Bell, founding Principal of Bell Design Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Design Group is proud to be named a finalist in the 2024 Valley Commercial Real Estate Awards, presented by LABJ: Inside The Valley. This prestigious honor recognizes exceptional commercial real estate projects in the region, celebrating those that have made significant contributions to the industry.

The Valley Commercial Real Estate Awards is an annual event that highlights the most notable commercial real estate projects and transactions in the Greater San Fernando Valley. The awards spotlight top brokers and the most impactful deals of the past year, with special recognition given to developers, architects, and general contractors for their roles in bringing these projects to life.

Bell Design Group is excited to be a finalist in the Entertainment/Studios category for their outstanding work on the East End Studios Glendale project. Located in Glendale, California, the 76,450-square-foot production studio campus features two advanced sound stages and a range of production support spaces, including wardrobe areas, green rooms, hair and makeup facilities, production offices, a mill, and base camp accommodations. Designed with a balance of functionality and style, the campus combines high-quality materials and innovative design to create a dynamic, efficient production environment. This project embodies Bell Design Group’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge design solutions within the entertainment industry.

All finalists and winners will be celebrated at an award ceremony on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the Orchard Conference Center in Northridge, California. Bell Design Group’s forward-thinking design approach and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned them this recognition, and they are thrilled to participate in the celebration of the region’s top commercial projects.

“We are deeply honored to be named a finalist,” said Tima Bell, founding Principal of Bell Design Group. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we look forward to celebrating alongside other leaders in the industry.”

About Bell Design Group

Bell Design Group is a Los Angeles-based architectural studio, renowned for its innovative and progressive approach to projects ranging from furniture design to urban master plans. Bell Design Group aims to create influential, evocative, and functional design solutions that seamlessly integrate the physical built environment with the cultural art world. The studio’s diverse portfolio includes urban design, building design, interiors, rehabilitation, and graphic and art design commissions. Bell Design Group frequently collaborates with pioneering artists, consultants, and designers to develop culturally relevant architecture. Their commitment to architectural innovation, design collaboration, and construction excellence is demonstrated across a wide variety of typologies. Bell Design Group’s work exemplifies a relentless pursuit of inventive solutions, resulting in projects that are both culturally impactful and aesthetically compelling. Learn more about Bell Design Group at www.belldesigngroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.