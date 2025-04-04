IML Security Acquires Serv-U Locksmiths, Expands Presence in Massachusetts

IML increases Northeast footprint with acquisition of established Springfield-based locksmith business

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IML Security (Island Master Locksmith), a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions and physical security integration, is proud to announce its acquisition of Serv-U Stores of Western Massachusetts. This strategic addition to the business marks another important milestone in IML’s continued expansion across the Northeastern region of the United States.

The newly acquired business will continue to operate under the Serv-U brand as an Island Master Locksmith LLC company. All former employees of Serv-U have been hired by IML, ensuring continuity in the quality and expertise customers have come to trust for more than 50 years. Operations out of the original brick-and-mortar Servu retail offices in Springfield, MA, will remain uninterrupted. Greg Hurley, an employee of Serv-U for more than 40 years, will continue on as manager.

"This acquisition represents an exciting step in our growth strategy," said Sean O’Hayre, President of IML Security. "Serv-U has built a remarkable legacy based on trust, technical excellence, and outstanding service. We’re thrilled to carry that legacy forward while introducing additional resources and innovation to the region."

SERV-U has been a trusted physical security provider across Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut, known for exceptional service, quality products and honest pricing. That legacy of integrity and reliability makes SERV-U a perfect fit for IML Security, a company equally committed to protecting what matters most. Together, they will continue delivering trusted service with expanded reach and resources.

Steven Horowitz, former owner of Serv-U, will stay on in a consulting role during the transition. "I’ve poured my heart into this business for decades and am proud of everything our team has accomplished," said Horowitz. "I have complete confidence that IML will honor our history while taking the business to new heights. I’m excited to support this next chapter."

IML Security was acquired by Northwoods Partners, a family office investment group, in April 2023. Since then, the company has experienced rapid growth and continues to expand its footprint from Maine to Virginia.

To learn more about IML Security and its comprehensive security solutions, visit www.imlsecurity.com. For more on Northwoods Partners, visit www.northwoodspartners.com.

About IML Security

IML Security (Island Master Locksmith) provides a comprehensive spectrum of security solutions across multiple industries including financial services, medical, retail, and others. IML delivers superior and responsive service compared to larger competitors, while also providing a greater geographic reach and service offerings than typical local independent providers. Offerings cover a range of security needs such as vaults, safes, drive-up banking equipment, teller security systems, commercial doors, time locks, and cash handling systems—from installation to maintenance to repair. Originating as a local locksmith, IML now supports more than 3,500 bank branches and numerous other businesses, ensuring high standards and 24/7 service. https://imlsecurity.com

