From Superheroes to Silver Dollars: National Coin Week Celebrates Pop Culture and Money

A proposed design for a United States Mint 2025 Superman coin. Homer Simpson has been depicted on coins struck by the Perth Mint for Tuvalu. A challenge coin was produced by American Numismatic Association President Thomas J. Uram to celebrate 2025 National Coin Week.

April 20-26, 2025 event emphasizes money is history you can hold in your hands

Coins are not just money. They're pop culture time capsules.” — American Numismatic Association President Thomas J. Uram

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do Homer Simpson, the Olympic games, Elvis Presley, and Superman have in common? They've all been featured or will soon be featured on coins. This year’s annual National Coin Week, April 20-26, 2025, explores the fascinating ways pop culture influences money.The nonprofit American Numismatic Association ( www.money.org ), based in Colorado Springs, Colo., has sponsored National Coin Week since 1924. This year’s theme is “Iconic Change: Pop Culture & Coins Unite!”“Coins are not just money,” explained Thomas J. Uram of Pennsylvania, president of the American Numismatic Association. “They're pop culture time capsules. From superheroes to sci-fi, sports legends to blockbuster movies, coins have captured the icons we love. National Coin Week 2025 celebrates the surprising ways money and pop culture come together.”This year, the United States Mint will begin producing collectible coins and medals featuring three iconic DC superheroes “who reflect American values and culture,” according to the Mint. Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman will be the first characters featured.“In recent years, other countries have produced coins depicting pop culture themes, such as Homer Simpson on coins struck by the Perth Mint for Tuvalu; Harry Potter, John Lennon, and Paddington Bear featured on various coins made by the Royal Mint in the United Kingdom; and Elvis Presley on coins for Gibraltar made by the Dublin Mint,” said Kim Kiick, American Numismatic Association executive director.“Many countries including the United States produce coins for the summer and winter Olympics as well as other sporting events. The U.S. has also made coins honoring basketball, baseball, and Jackie Robinson,” she said.“Money is history you can hold in your hands. Each coin and banknote ever produced has a story to tell, from the first ancient coins struck 2,600 years ago to coins and currency made today around the world,” explained Uram. “National Coin Week is the perfect time to celebrate the history and learn the stories.”Various contests and activities are taking place during National Coin Week, including one presented by ANA President Uram. Those who correctly identify all the initials on a challenge coin produced by Uram will be entered into a drawing. Prizes include gold and silver coins, such as a two-ounce silver Iron Man coin struck by the Agoro Mint for the South Pacific island nation of Niue. Learn about the contest at money.org/ncw-challenge-coin-contest.Observed every third week of April, National Coin Week was established a century ago to attract the general public to the enjoyable hobby of coin collecting. For additional information about the observance and related educational activities for children and adults, visit www.NationalCoinWeek.org Founded in 1891, the nonprofit American Numismatic Association is the largest community of coin collectors in the world. For more information about the association and collecting, call 719-632-2646 or visit www.money.org

