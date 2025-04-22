Chart - Cloud Technology & Waste Management - Most Researched Topics - ALL STATS here

Cloud Technology & Waste Management - Most Researched Topics & Tech

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Technology Adoption Soars Among U.S. Waste Management Companies

New research highlights rapid growth in cloud technology adoption within the U.S. waste management sector. Over the past year, 371 companies in the industry collectively conducted more than 37,000 searches related to cloud software and technologies, signaling a significant shift toward digital transformation and modernization.

Top areas of interest include Cloud Onboarding, Cloud Marketplace Software, Cloud Co-Selling, and Cloud Data. Cloud Onboarding leads with over 3,500 annual searches, demonstrating a strong industry emphasis on migrating existing systems and workflows to cloud-based solutions.

Key Insights from the Study:

Seamless Cloud Migration: Cloud Onboarding (69 weekly average searches) reflects waste management firms’ focus on efficiently transitioning legacy applications and operational processes to the cloud, aiming for enhanced scalability and streamlined management.

Simplified Procurement and Integration: Cloud Marketplace Software (2,484 annual searches) and Cloud Co-Selling (1,828 annual searches) illustrate the industry's preference for adopting ready-made, integrated cloud solutions and collaborative sales approaches to accelerate technology deployment.

Data Management and Security: Cloud Data (1,423 annual searches) and Cloud Security (1,325 annual searches) underscore significant concerns about managing increasing volumes of operational and customer data securely, ensuring compliance and protecting sensitive information.

Storage and Connectivity: High interest in Cloud Storage and AT&T Cloud emphasizes the sector’s need for robust, scalable data storage solutions and reliable network connectivity essential for real-time operational efficiency.

Collectively, these insights showcase how waste management companies are increasingly leveraging cloud technologies to drive operational agility, improve service delivery, and effectively manage complex regulatory requirements.

About the Study

This analysis was based on search activity data from U.S. waste management companies, exploring cloud technology research trends over the past 12 months to identify emerging digital transformation initiatives within the sector.

CurbWaste Blog - Read the Complete Story Here

Waste Management Industry Terminology Glossary

Waste Management Industry Company Network

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.