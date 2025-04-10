New Jersey Recognizes Logie as One of 9 Most Innovative Startups

In the picture, Ehud (Logie Inc CEO) and Monika Athwal (Manager -Technology Innovation Programs at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)) Logo Inc Logo

Logie’s innovative influencer marketing technology was recognized at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s Founders & Funders All-Stars event

It's truly a game-changer. In just a few hours, I was able to find influencers who not only resonate with my brand but also drive real engagement.” — Mark Rogers, an early adopter of Logie.ai’s platform

UNION CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logie Inc . an influencer marketing Jersey startup operating out of a garage in Union City, was selected among the top nine most innovative companies at the NJ Founders & Funders event. The event celebrates the state’s most promising startups and fosters direct connections with leading investors. This recognition cements Logie’s position as an innovator in the rapidly evolving influencer marketing sector.The NJ Founders & Funders All-Stars event is a special edition of the New Jersey Founders & Funders program, organized by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). This event connects high-potential startups in New Jersey with angel and institutional investors in a “speed dating” format, where founders meet investors for one-on-one discussions about funding opportunities and business growth.The influencer and affiliate marketing industry has seen explosive growth in recent years, with brands increasingly shifting their advertising budgets to social commerce-driven promotions. Reports indicate that the global influencer marketing segment is projected to grow from USD 23.60 billion in 2025 to USD 71.04 billion by 2032, fueled by the rising demand for authentic brand engagement. In this competitive environment, companies like Logie are driving innovation by providing scalable, data-driven solutions for businesses that seek to maximize their reach through influencer partnerships.“We are privileged to be part of the vibrant New Jersey startup ecosystem and super excited to be recognized as an All-Star startup by NJEDA,” said Ehud Segev, CEO of Logie Inc. “New Jersey has not only fostered incredible innovation but has also been a strong supporter of Logie’s growth. We are especially grateful for NJEDA’s investment in Logie during our seed round through the Angel Match program, joining other investors with a $500,000 commitment. This support fuels our mission to redefine how products are discovered through AI-powered content creators, and we were super excited to be sharing our vision with investors and fellow entrepreneurs at this incredible event.”Logie’s advanced AI agents empower eCommerce brands to automate their campaigns and build authentic connections with influencers. They seamlessly forecast campaign performance, recommend high-impact content strategies, and detect influencer fraud to ensure authenticity. Real-time analytics and automated reporting make it easier for brands to track success and refine their strategies.This milestone comes at a time when venture capital interest in the influencer marketing sector is surging. Notably, Levanta, a competing platform, secured $20 million in funding last year, underscoring the market’s potential and investor confidence in the industry’s future. Logie’s recognition at the NJ Founders & Funders All-Stars event signals that it is well-positioned to attract strategic investment and continue its growth trajectory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.