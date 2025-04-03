BloFin Powers Up Platform Efficiency with Unified Trading Account Expansion





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin is a global crypto trading platform built with a user-first mindset. It offers professional-grade trading tools, a seamless product experience, and a secure trading environment. BloFin is now enhancing its trading infrastructure with the platform-wide expansion of Unified Trading Account Mode . This strategic upgrade merges spot and futures trading into a streamlined structure. This marks a significant leap in trading efficiency, offering users a unified interface and a consolidated margin system for managing all market positions.

Unified Trading Account Mode is now fully available for all sub-accounts. It allows users to trade spot and futures markets seamlessly, without switching between different account types or interfaces. This results in simplified asset management, faster trade execution, and enhanced control over trading activities. Moreover, the new Cross-Currency Margin Mode is currently in grey release and will be gradually rolled out to more users. This gradual transition will allow users to adapt smoothly while maintaining their trading habits and interface preferences. This move reflects BloFin's long-term vision to build a secure, scalable, and user-focused trading environment that meets the evolving needs of both beginners and experienced futures traders.

March–April Upgrades: BloFin Enhanced Unified Trading, Smarter Margin Mechanism, Strategy-Based Copy Bot, and Advanced Grid Trading for Perpetuals

In March, BloFin upgraded its Unified Trading Interface to support seamless interaction between spot and perpetual, and optimized the Cross-Collateral Margin Formula for better capital efficiency. April saw the launch of Copy Bot for strategy-based copy trading and Perpetual Grid Trading for automated derivatives strategies. BloFin remains committed to continuous infrastructure upgrades and delivering an institutional-grade trading experience for advanced users.

Learn more about Unified Mode and how to activate it within your sub-accounts on BloFin: https://support.blofin.com/hc/en-us/articles/11050152535311-Terms-of-Use-for-Unified-Trading-Account

Follow us X （Twitter）｜ Telegram ｜ Instagram ｜ YouTube

About BloFin

​BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 460+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. ​As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place “WHERE WHALES ARE MADE.” For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com .

Contact

Annio W.

annio@blofin.io

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by BloFin. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74946fcc-d32c-473b-89e3-fee2cc45e061

Blofin Blofin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.