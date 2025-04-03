Modernizing Public Housing in Syracuse's East Adams

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on the rehabilitation of Almus Olver Towers, a $107 million project with 191 public housing units that is part of the city of Syracuse’s East Adams Neighborhood Transformation Plan, which complements the demolition of the Interstate 81 viaduct by revitalizing a 27-block area and reconnecting neighborhoods on each side of the overpass. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 3,000 affordable homes in Onondaga County. Almus Olver Towers continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“As we move forward with the long-awaited I-81 viaduct demolition in Syracuse, the rehabilitation of Almus Olver Towers fits our broader vision to reconnect communities segregated for decades by highway concrete,” Governor Hochul said. “This transformative $107 million investment will revitalize a cornerstone of the East Adams neighborhood, modernize the city’s public housing stock, and create new affordable housing opportunities for current and future New Yorkers.”

Constructed in 1963, the 12-story building is being rehabilitated by McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc. in partnership with the Syracuse Housing Authority. All apartments at Almus Olver Towers will be set aside for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income and will continue to primarily house seniors aged 55 and older, and individuals living with disabilities.

Renovations at Almus Olver Towers will include increasing the total number of units from 184 to 191, upgrading common areas, kitchens, bathrooms, and the facade, replacing the building’s roof, and constructing an outdoor pavilion with a seating area for residents.

The highly-energy efficient, all-electric development is designed to meet Enterprise Green Communities standards, with efficiency measures including all-electric heating, cooling and domestic hot water systems that feature installation of a geothermal system.

State financing for the Almus Olver Towers rehabilitation includes State and Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits that will generate $53 million in equity and $33 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The development also benefits from over $3.2 million in Clean Energy Initiative, a partnership between HCR and NYSERDA that aligns the development and preservation of affordable housing with New York’s affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Our partnership with the Syracuse Housing Authority on the $107 million rehabilitation of Almus Olver Towers not only preserves 191 apartments for vulnerable New Yorkers, but it also contributes to the reversal of decades of segregation and under-investment in our public housing stock. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are delivering affordable, modern, energy-efficient, and equitable housing options to communities across New York.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “As we move closer to removing the elevated highway that has divided the City of Syracuse for far too long, we are not only restoring light to this community in the literal sense, but brightening the future for those living in the shadow of the viaduct. As we work to reconnect communities cut off by the aging infrastructure, we are improving access and unlocking new opportunities for growth. Governor Hochul’s investment into the rehabilitation of Alma Olver Towers builds upon these efforts and ensures everyone has an opportunity to thrive.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Today, we take another step toward transforming New York's affordable housing stock into clean, modern living with construction starting on the rehabilitation of Almus Olvers Towers. This development will feature highly efficient upgrades, such as electric heating and cooling, and creates the opportunity for more families in Syracuse's East Adams neighborhood to benefit from healthier, more comfortable living spaces.”

Assemblymember Pam Hunter said, “The renovation of Almus Olver Towers represents a critical investment in the future of Syracuse, ensuring that families have access to safe, modern, and energy-efficient affordable housing. By incorporating sustainable features like geothermal heating and accessibility improvements, this project not only revitalizes existing homes but also reduces our carbon footprint, promoting a healthier and more sustainable community for years to come. I am proud to support this transformative effort as part of the broader commitment to revitalizing the East Adams neighborhood and expanding quality housing options for Central New Yorkers.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “Today, we are celebrating progress toward improving housing and quality of life in the East Adams neighborhood. The Almus Olver Towers project will provide safe, accessible, and affordable housing for some of our most vulnerable city residents without having to relocate occupants outside the building. It will also create housing we can all be proud of by incorporating energy-efficient and sustainable features that will improve living conditions and save occupants money. I am thankful to New York State Homes and Community Renewal for preserving affordable housing in Syracuse, and to the Syracuse Housing Authority and McCormack Baron Salazar for their work on a project that will pave the way for our larger redevelopment efforts in East Adams.”

Syracuse Housing Authority Executive Director William J. Simmons said,“This renovation is about much more than bricks and mortar. It’s about honoring our residents and ensuring they have a safe, modern, and dignified place to call home. We’re proud to work alongside our partners to preserve deeply affordable housing and move one step closer to a stronger, more connected, and revitalized East Adams community.”

McCormack Baron Salazar Co-Founder and Chairman Richard Baron said,“We’re proud to kickstart our partnership with the Syracuse Housing Authority and the City of Syracuse with the renovation of Almus Olver Towers. We’re also grateful to New York State Homes and Community Renewal for their impressive commitment to this project and to the broader East Adams transformation.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide and new protections for renters and homeowners.

The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro Housing Certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. To date, nearly 300 communities have been certified, including the city of Syracuse.