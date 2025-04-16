As Search Traffic Collapses, Brandlight Launches to Help Brands Tap AI for Product Discovery

Brandlight Founders The Brandlight Team

Company raises $5.75M to lead the shift toward AI Engine Optimization

Instead of selling a solution, we are selling our team as the partner for your holistic AI visibility journey and ensuring adaptability over the next decade and beyond.” — Imri Marcus, CEO of Brandlight

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandlight , the first-of-its-kind AI Insights and Influence System, has emerged from stealth with $5.75 million in funding to help brands measure and shape their visibility in AI-generated search results.Cardumen Capital and G20 Ventures led the round, with additional investors and advisors including industry titans such as Tony Weisman, David Edelman, Sarah Fay, and John Nardone. Already working with Fortune 100 brands and top global agencies, Brandlight provides businesses with the intelligence and tools they need to thrive in a digital landscape reshaped by AI-driven search.“AI search is no longer the future - it is happening now. Traditional SEO is no longer enough, and brands must proactively influence how AI engines interpret and present their content,” said Imri Marcus, CEO of Brandlight. “AI search is a zero-sum game, and those that act now can secure a dominant position in an era where AI-driven visibility determines brand success. Brandlight’s system enables businesses to track, optimize, refine, and improve their AI-driven presence, ensuring they remain competitive in this new frontier. Over the last year, we've built the best-in-class solution for AI search. But more than selling a solution, we're selling a world-class team that keeps innovating for our clients as the space continues to evolve.”“The keyword era is fading; we’re now in the age of AI-powered conversations,” said David Edelman, Senior Fellow at Harvard Business School, former Fortune 50 CMO, and best-selling author on marketing in the age of AI. “Brands must learn to speak that language using tools like Brandlight to influence and support the customer’s journey.”Brandlight’s system goes beyond traditional SEO. It is a strategic AI influence platform that enables brands to proactively shape AI-generated answers, ensuring their messaging accurately reflects and aligns with business objectives. The platform transforms AI search from a passive experience into a high-impact marketing channel, offering predictive insights that help businesses maintain a competitive edge.Brandlight is a brand operating system built for the AI era. “Our business is helping brands drive outcomes in what is becoming the biggest marketing channel of them all, attracting customers and improving brand sentiment,” says Marcus. “Our system creates a baseline of how AI perceives a specific entity, giving you visibility into the AI black box, and actively improves on it.” In other words, it goes beyond surfacing AI-driven search results; it measures and optimizes how brands are interpreted across reputation management, partnerships, content strategy, SEO, and more. Underpinning this capability is a team of repeat entrepreneurs, marketing leaders, and top AI experts from the Israeli IDF’s elite tech units. Brandlight's technology identifies the strategic data sources AI engines rely on, uncovering opportunities for optimization. It then refines this data for optimal AI processing, empowering brands to cut through the noise, gain visibility, and consistently deliver impactful outcomes.“AI engines are becoming companies’ frontline sales teams – but they don’t know what they’re saying,” said Jessica DeVlieger, former CEO of C-Space and one of Brandlight’s advisors. “Brandlight makes these conversations visible and ensures buyers get the right information.”Recent studies uncover the rapid shift toward AI in search behaviors:- AI Search Adoption: Adobe Analytics reported that during the 2024 holiday season, traffic from generative AI sources to U.S. retail sites increased by 1,300% compared to the previous year.- Consumer Reliance on AI: According to a survey by Adobe , 39% of U.S. consumers have used generative AI for online shopping, with 53% planning to do so this year.- AI in Marketing: 61% of marketers increased their AI budgets in 2024—up from just 32% in 2023. (HubSpot, 2024)With these behaviors becoming the norm and digital channels increasingly competitive, brands that understand AI search dynamics will have a significant first-mover advantage. By bridging the knowledge gap in AI optimization, Brandlight empowers businesses to take control of their AI search strategy, ensuring that visibility translates into tangible business outcomes.“Today, storytelling lives or dies by how generative models interpret and serve up content,” said Tony Weisman, Brandlight Advisor and former CMO of Dunkin’ and former CEO of Digitas. “Brandlight allows brands to regain ownership of that narrative.”As AI reshapes how consumers find and interact with brands, Brandlight is pioneering the future of AI search optimization—helping companies not only gain visibility but also actively shape the digital conversations that define their success.About BrandlightBrandlight is a tech-powered strategic partner for brands navigating the AI visibility era. As AI-powered search and digital agents reshape how consumers discover and engage with information, Brandlight helps enterprise marketing teams stay two steps ahead—by making their brand the one that AI recommends first. Combining proprietary data, real-time sentiment tracking, and customized optimization strategies, Brandlight sheds light on the black box of AI search and enables clients to measure, influence, and grow their presence across next-gen search experiences. In a zero-sum visibility game, Brandlight ensures your brand wins, today and into the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.