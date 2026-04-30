Oregon Department of Human Services Free Food Markets also help families with free diapers

The Oregon Department of Human Services in Washington County holds two free food markets each month — one in Tigard and one in Hillsboro. Each market also gives out more than 2,000 diapers. That adds up to about 48,000 diapers a year. The hour-long markets typically serve more than 600 Oregonians from about 150 households.

Diaper insecurity in Oregon is high, with one in two families in 2025 struggling to afford adequate supplies costing about $1,200 per child per year. That’s about $100 a month. Infants need about 12 diapers per day; toddlers need about eight.

“Families experiencing diaper need are often facing food insecurity as well, which makes the markets an ideal distribution point,” said Dawn Dzubay, Community Partnership Coordinator at the ODHS Tigard office. “Having to choose between rent, food and diapers places a huge strain on families. As a community, I know we can do better.”

“People get emotional when sharing how much it means to them to receive free diapers. The stress touches every part of their lives,” Dzubay said. “Think about it—you can’t take your child out into the community without clean diapers. No library story time. No trips to the zoo. No daycare or playdates. One mother told us she kept her baby in the bathtub out of necessity when running low on diapers. It’s heartbreaking.”

Here is what some people who came to a recent Free Food Market at the ODHS Tigard office said:

“I can’t afford a lot, so the free diapers help me cover other essentials.”

“It helps me put my mind at ease.”

“It feels like neighbors helping neighbors. It’s very relieving, especially when you have to pick and choose what bills to pay and sometimes you can’t not pay a bill and then there’s no money for diapers which are essential when you’ve got a baby at home.”

“I don’t want to wait six hours to change my baby’s diapers. This shows our community cares.”

“If I don’t have to think about my immediate needs, I can do my resume. I can write my cover letter and I can get a job”

Kosar Meman is a Family Coach at the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs Tigard office. She helps distribute diapers at the monthly Free Food Market.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that our community cares deeply. The health of our community is our health and we feel it directly. We see firsthand how meeting basic needs can change everything for a family. That’s why we work so hard to help people meet their needs. People are often overwhelmed – sometimes at their breaking point. They are looking for resources. They sometimes have no hope, and then someone donates a bed that they needed and they become very emotional. It truly changes lives,” she said.

PDX Diaper Bank has been a driving force in bringing free diapers to Washington County, and Executive Director Rachel Alston continues to partner with ODHS to secure sustainable, long-term funding. Past supporters of this county wide outreach effort include Trillium Community Health, the City of Tigard, the Hillsboro Rotary Club, and Nikon.

“We definitely need to find our next funding stream,” Dzubay said.

The Hillsboro Free Food Market is down to only size 1 diapers, and the Tigard market has just sizes 1, 4, 5, and 6 left.

“Many people have to balance what they spend their money on, such as for food and rent. To be healthy thriving members of our community you also need essential such as diapers,” she said.

Monetary gifts sent straight to PDX Diaper Bank boost bulk buying power, maximizing every dollar. To donate purchased diapers to ODHS in Washington County, contact Volunteer and Donations Coordinator Theresa Huang at WashingtonCounty.Volunteer@odhs.oregon.gov.

Tigard Free Food Market., on the fourth Monday of each month from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., 10777 SW Cascade Ave.

Hillsboro Free Food Market, on the second Tuesday of each month from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., 5300 NE Elam Young Pkwy.

Statewide List of ODHS-hosted Food Markets: Free Food and Resource Events

ODHS Community Partnership Team, Washington County:

Kaylie Camp, Beaverton - kaylie.n.camp@odhs.oregon.gov

Aubrey Stark, Hillsboro- aubrey.stark@odhs.oregon.gov

Dawn Dzubay, Tigard - dawn.dzubay@odhs.oregon.gov