Cedar Mountain House Assisted Living Safely Evacuate Residents Amid Western North Carolina Wildfires

BREVARD, NC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the ongoing Western North Carolina wildfires, Cedar Mountain House Assisted Living has successfully evacuated its residents to its sister community, Stonecroft Assisted Living, ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone affected. The evacuation, initiated five days ago as the fires escalated, was carried out seamlessly, prioritizing senior care emergency response and ensuring the safety of all evacuated residents.The evacuation was prompted by the proximity of the fires to Cedar Mountain House, a facility known for its compassionate care and dedication to seniors. Over the course of 1 day, residents of Cedar Mountain House were relocated to Stonecroft Assisted Living, which welcomed them with open arms. The transition was seamless, with the staff at both facilities working together to ensure the safety and comfort of all residents.In line with the community’s commitment to disaster preparedness and providing compassionate care in emergencies, Cedar Mountain House communicated promptly and efficiently with families and loved ones, keeping them informed every step of the way. The senior living community maintained a strong communication plan, prioritizing the well-being of both residents and families during this critical time.“We understand how difficult it can be for families when disaster strikes, and our number one priority is ensuring resident safety during these wildfires,” said DJ Buff, Regional Vice President of Operations for Cedar Mountain House. “We are proud to have a wildfire evacuation plan for assisted living and to be able to rely on our sister facility, Stonecroft Assisted Living, for smooth transition during this challenging time.”Stonecroft Assisted Living, located in a safe area away from the wildfires, was ready to accommodate Cedar Mountain House residents and continue providing the same level of senior care that both communities are known for. Residents were able to rest easily knowing they were in a safe, secure environment. Stonecroft’s staff remained dedicated to offering personalized care and attention, including a morning full of arts and crafts activities for all residents.As the wildfires in Western North Carolina began to subside, Cedar Mountain House brought its residents back home on Monday, March 31st. Cedar Mountain House’s commitment to ensuring the safety and care of its residents throughout the crisis showcases the strength and resilience of the senior living community during natural disasters.DJ continued, “Our teams are prepared, and our focus remains on the safety, security, and peace of mind of our residents and their families.”For more information on Cedar Mountain House Assisted Living, please visit cedarmountainseniors.com.For more information about Stonecroft Assisted Living please visit flatrockseniors.com.About Cedar Mountain House:Cedar Mountain House is a senior living community located in Brevard, Western North Carolina and is known for providing high-quality care for seniors. The community is committed to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of all its residents, with a strong focus on compassionate care.About Stonecroft Assisted Living:Stonecroft Assisted Living is a sister community to Cedar Mountain House, offering senior care in a welcoming environment. Located in Flat Rock, Western North Carolina. Stonecroft offers assisted living services, independent living, and is known for providing exceptional care to its residents.

