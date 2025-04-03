Five South Architecture, LLC to Lead Design of New 285,000sf Ecoplastic America Manufacturing Facility in Statesboro, GA

SECO Ecoplastic Statesboro, GA Facility Five South Architecture Logo

Birmingham, AL based architectural firm tapped to design a new manufacturing facility for major supplier of the new Hyundai Metaplant near Savannah, GA.

STATESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five South Architecture, LLC, a leading architectural firm renowned for its expertise in industrial and commercial design, is excited to announce the commencement of architectural design for a new 285,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for Ecoplastic America in Statesboro, Georgia. As a vital supplier to Hyundai Motor Company, Ecoplastic America’s new facility will enhance its current capacity to deliver high-quality automotive components, further strengthening the supply chain for Hyundai’s expanding U.S. operations.This project comes on the heels of Hyundai Motor Group’s significant $20 billion investment plan in the United States, announced in recent days, which includes the development of a new steel plant in Louisiana alongside its ongoing electric vehicle (EV) and battery production initiatives. Hyundai’s investment reflects a bold commitment to advancing sustainable mobility, creating thousands of jobs, and fostering economic growth across multiple states, including Louisiana, Georgia, and Alabama. The Ecoplastic America manufacturing facility in Statesboro will play a key role in supporting this vision by ensuring a steady supply of critical components for Hyundai’s growing U.S. footprint.“We are honored to collaborate with Ecoplastic America on this exciting project,” said Justin Rogers, Owner of Five South Architecture, LLC. “Designing a facility of this scale and significance allows us to showcase our expertise in creating innovative, efficient spaces that empower our clients’ success. We’re proud to contribute to the momentum Ecoplastic America and Hyundai are driving in the U.S. automotive industry.”In addition to the Ecoplastic America project, Five South Architecture is currently providing architectural design services for a new 465,000-square-foot Hyundai Mobis spare parts logistics facility under construction in Montgomery, Alabama. Valued at $52 million, this cutting-edge distribution center, which broke ground in October 2024, will serve as a critical hub for aftermarket parts supporting Hyundai and Kia dealerships nationwide. Five South Architecture’s innovative design approach has ensured the facility integrates seamlessly with the existing Hyundai Mobis Campus, reinforcing Montgomery’s status as a cornerstone of automotive logistics.With its proven leadership in high-impact architectural projects, Five South Architecture, LLC continues to help shape the infrastructure powering the Southeastern U.S. manufacturing sector’s evolution. The firm looks forward to delivering exceptional results for Ecoplastic America and further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in manufacturing and logistics facility design.About Five South Architecture, LLCFive South Architecture, LLC, based in Birmingham, Alabama, specializes in architectural solutions for industrial and commercial clients. With a focus on innovation, proactive thinking, and client collaboration, the firm has earned a reputation for delivering projects that drive economic progress and operational excellence.

