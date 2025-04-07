Ridge Corporation drew significant attention with the debut of its innovative 28-foot all-composite trailer—TRANSCORE™ .

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridge Corporation made a bold impact at this year’s TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Nashville, drawing significant attention with the debut of its innovative 28-foot all-composite trailer— TRANSCORE ™ (16 years in development). See more information at: https://ridgecorp.com/ridge-draws-high-traffic-at-tmc-annual-meeting-with-breakthrough-transcore-trailer-design/ The new TRANSCORE™ design is a game-changer, coming in nearly a full ton lighter than the previous trailer solution. What sets TRANSCORE™ apart is its TRUE COMPOSITE construction—an eco-friendly, fully recyclable, and repurposable system that utilizes natural components without bonding agents. Instead, the materials are thermally fused using one of the longest lamination lines in the world, creating a virtually waterproof and seamless composite structure.“It’s interesting, the box has gotten simpler and more maintenance free” – Mike Palmer, Estes Express Lines.TRANSCORE™ represents a unique synergy of common, recycled materials brought together through a high-speed manufacturing process, delivering a cost-effective, sustainable solution with no harmful gas emissions. In fact, TransCore is FDA “Direct Food” contact on all surfaces. Commercial testing has demonstrated that TRANSCORE™ outperforms traditional options—such as pseudo honeycomb (plastic or steel), FRP panels, and steel composite panels—in strength, durability, and insulation. “Pound for pound, there’s no rival.” – Ray McDonald, Ridge CEO.Additional benefits include:• Lightweight design reduces overall trailer weight• Improves fleet MPG• Increases billable freight capacity• Enhanced fleet imaging and decaling• Longer asset life; 20-year durability• Easier to clean and maintain• Bondable surface for versatile applications• Enhanced trade-in valueThe entire Ridge team was thrilled by the overwhelming response at TMC. “Fleet operators and OEMs alike were impressed by TRANSCORE’s potential, sustainability, and the clear advantages it brings over traditional materials. “There’s always a better way.” – Bret Moss, Ridge President.“TRANSCORE™ is not just a solution—it’s a long-term value investment for the transportation industry.” – Gary Grandominico, Retired CEO. Have Ridge help you build one for your fleet and experience the difference.Thank you Di-Mond Trailer; Havco Wood Products; and Jost International for your full support in making trailers more efficient.About Ridge Corporation:Ridge Corporation, an Ohio based company, uses advanced materials to produce engineered solutions for multiple industries including all modes of freight transport. Using high performance materials coupled with proprietary manufacturing techniques, Ridge delivers a wide variety of design solutions that not only meet, but often exceed, customers’ expectations. Learn more about Ridge Corporation at www.RidgeCorp.com For more information, please contact Zach Rittler, Director of Sales & Marketing for Ridge Corporation via email: Zach.Rittler@RidgeCorp.com or via phone: 614.421.7434.

