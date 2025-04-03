PICASSO IN PARIS A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY BROADWAY CONCERT EVENT INSPIRED BY A LOST PICASSO MASTERPIECE

Picasso In Paris

Discover the story behind “THE LOST DOVE”, a newly resurfaced work of art from WWII, as Broadway stars bring Picasso’s Parisian struggle to life through music

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 54 Below , Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Philip Hernández (Les Misérables, Kiss of the Spider Woman), Katerina McCrimmon (Fanny Brice, Funny Girl U.S. Tour), Rachel Rice (Disney’s Mary Poppins at Casa Manaña), William Ryall (Wicked, The Gilded Age), Tommy Schrider (War Horse), Michael Burrell (An American in Paris International Tour), Elizabeth Nestlerode (The Other Josh Cohen) and Pearl Scarlett Gold (Urinetown at NY City Center, Leopoldstadt) in the one-night-only concert debut of the new Broadway-bound musical, Picasso in Paris , on Monday April 14th at 9:30 PM EST at 54 Below (254 West 54th St.).Picasso in Paris explores the untold story of Pablo Picasso’s struggle for artistic and personal survival in Nazi-occupied Paris. The concert will showcase an eclectic score blending jazz, classical, and wartime motifs, capturing the heart of an artist resisting oppression with the only weapon he had—his art. The event is inspired by a groundbreaking historical discovery—the resurfacing of a lost Picasso masterpiece, “The Lost Dove,” a fragile yet powerful piece created in 1942 on the back of a Vichy French banknote as both a protest against fascism and a beacon of hope. Forensic DNA analysis has revealed traces of blood suggesting it is Picasso’s own, making this an unprecedented discovery in the art world. In celebration of this historic and artistic revelation, Sir Kenneth Hawkins and Aruba Productions are bringing Picasso’s Paris to life by presenting this riveting musical event.The concert band is led by Music Director Nicolas Perez (Buena Vista Social Club) with Music Supervision by Alejandro Senior (Urinetown at NY City Center, Death Becomes Her). Picasso in Paris features a score by Paul Cozby, Ray Andrews & Luis Banuelos, lyrics by Paul Cozby, and a book by Sir Kenneth Hawkins and Paul Cozby. Arrangements are by Agustín Alonso. Christa Scott-Reed (Shadowlands, A Man for All Seasons) is the concert’s Creative Producer and Director. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.A MUSICAL STORY OF RESISTANCE, ART, AND SURVIVALDuring the darkest days of WWII, Picasso defied the Nazi regime through art, but his most powerful creation—the first Dove of Peace, predating the famous 1949 work—was thought to be lost forever. The musical Picasso in Paris tells the story of Picasso’s courage, his relationships with Dora Maar and Françoise Gilot, and the impact of art during times of war.This exclusive one-night-only concert event will feature some of Broadway’s finest vocalists and musicians, delivering an immersive experience that brings the music, passion, and struggle of Picasso’s world to the stage.For those unable to attend in person, a live-stream option is available for audiences worldwide.QUOTES FROM THE CREATIVE TEAM"This is not just a lost Picasso; it is a historical artifact, a direct link to a moment in time when art fought against tyranny. Picasso in Paris brings that story to life in a way that has never been seen before."— Sir Kenneth Hawkins, Producer & Owner of The Lost Dove"Picasso in Paris is a story of resistance, love, and artistic defiance. We have meticulously shaped this musical to reflect the raw emotion of that era, blending classic and contemporary musical styles to transport audiences to Picasso’s world."— Paul Cozby, Playwright, Lyricist & ComposerTICKETS:Cover charges for the concert are $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) - $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $84.50 (includes $9.50 in fees. Livestream tickets are available for $$28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org . Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.# # #MEDIA CONTACTS:Leslie Taylor | Big Machine Agency | leslie@bigmachineagency.comBrad Taylor | Big Machine Agency | brad@bigmachineagency.comFor more information and updates, visit: www.picassoinparis.com Follow us on social media for behind-the-scenes content and exclusive updates:Instagram: @PicassoInParisTwitter/X: @PicassoMusicalFacebook: Picasso in Paris Musical

