The Presidency notes new US tariffs

The Presidency has noted with concern the newly imposed tariffs on South African exports to the United States of America (USA).

Whilst South Africa remains committed to a mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States, unilaterally imposed and punitive tariffs are a concern and serve as a barrier to trade and shared prosperity.

The tariffs affirm the urgency to negotiate a new bilateral and mutually beneficial trade agreement with the US, as an essential step to secure long-term trade certainty.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za