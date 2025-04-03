Minister Dion George welcomes decline in coal share and growth in renewables in South Africa’s electricity mix

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, welcomes the latest available estimates from the Ember Electricity Data Explorer, which show that coal accounted for 74.31% of South Africa’s electricity generation in January 2025.

This record low, which includes behind-the-meter estimates, is a positive development, and it is encouraging to see the downward trend in coal’s share of our energy mix. This reduction is a vital step toward lowering emissions and aligning with our national and international climate commitments.

Equally promising is the contribution of renewable energy sources. In January, solar power reached 11.28% and wind power contributed 4.94%, together accounting for 16.22% of our electricity generation. These figures highlight the growing presence of proven renewable technologies in our energy system. Dr George looks forward to seeing continued increases in solar and wind power, alongside a sustained decrease in coal reliance, as South Africa works to build a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

“In view of my decision to grant Eskom exemptions for their coal-fired stations, it is particularly important that we continue to see a decrease in emissions, for which Eskom will be held accountable,” said Dr George.

While coal has historically played a significant role in powering South Africa, this shift demonstrates that our efforts to diversify our energy mix are gaining traction. “As Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, I remain committed to supporting this transition, ensuring it is both environmentally responsible and socially equitable. My department will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, reduce emissions, and secure a healthier planet for future generations,” said Dr George.

