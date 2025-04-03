City suspends crossing guard requests for 2025-2026 school year

The City of Lawrence is continuing our commitment to prioritizing the safety of children as they travel to and from school. As part of the ongoing Lawrence Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program, we’re dedicated to fostering secure pathways for families, particularly those living around schools and the young pedestrians commuting daily.

The SRTS working group is still evaluating public requests for adult crossing guard locations for the 2025-2026 school year, based on submissions from the 2024-2025 school year. Unfortunately, due to weather and hiring challenges, we were unable to pilot some of the requested locations this year. As a result, we will be suspending new crossing guard requests for the 2025-2026 school year until we complete pending evaluations.

Two requested locations for 2024-2025 meet the criteria for a guard, but we haven’t been able to staff them yet. We are actively working on hiring and training personnel for these locations.

Our goal is to staff the remaining publicly requested pilot locations from 2024-2025. We intend to assess these sites and review existing crossing guard locations as part of the regular five-year cycle to ensure they continue to meet the necessary criteria.

The criteria for evaluation and placing an adult crossing guard can be found in the School Area Traffic Control Policy. A map of current guard locations and locations remaining to be piloted can be found here.

The City of Lawrence remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring safe routes for our young people. Together, we will continue to evolve and adapt, prioritizing the safety and well-being of our community’s children.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

