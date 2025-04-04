A Boost for Women's Padel in Miami

A huge boost for women's padel in the USA

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6love Sports LLC, the largest community of female padel players in the USA, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Elite Corporate Solutions, a leading provider of staffing and communications solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step in the growth and empowerment of women’s padel, reinforcing its status as one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

With a mission to connect, elevate, empower, and develop women in padel, 6love Sports LLC has rapidly become a driving force in the sport’s expansion across the United States. The partnership with Elite Corporate Solutions brings crucial support and resources, further strengthening opportunities for women to thrive in the sport both recreationally and competitively.

"Padel is more than just a game—it’s an obsession, a lifestyle, and a community. Almost 40% of all padel players are women, and that number continues to rise as more discover this incredible sport. With Elite Corporate Solutions by our side, we are poised to take women’s padel to the next level," said [Insert Name], Founder of 6love Sports LLC.

Elite Corporate Solutions specializes in strategic HR, staffing, and communications, helping businesses achieve their goals through a people-focused approach. Their commitment to supporting women’s padel is a powerful statement of confidence in the sport’s potential and its impact on the lives of female athletes.

"At Elite, we believe that people are the driving force behind every successful initiative. Partnering with 6love Sports LLC aligns with our core values of empowerment, growth, and community. We are excited to contribute to the rise of women’s padel and help create lasting opportunities for players nationwide," said Maryeli Mendoza, CEO of Elite Corporate Solutions.

Together, 6love Sports LLC and Elite Corporate Solutions are "all in"—committed to fueling the passion, growth, and success of women’s padel. This partnership is set to bring new programs, events, and corporate engagement opportunities to further cement padel as the sport of the future for women in the USA.

