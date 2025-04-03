ALABAMA FIREWORKS BUSINESS OWNERS SPEAK OUT ON NEW 55% TARIFF THREATENING LOCAL CELEBRATIONS

DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Dusty McKinley, CEOCharles McKinley, CFO & Managing PartnerEmail: charlesm@pyroproductions.comPhone: 866-535-7976Web: https://illeaglefireworks.com As the nation prepares for its 250th birthday next year, a newly imposed 55% tariff on imported consumer fireworks is creating serious concern for small businesses and local economies across Alabama. Dusty McKinley, CEO of Ill Eagle Fireworks and Pyro Productions Inc., and her husband Charles McKinley, CFO and Managing Partner, are calling on state media to help raise awareness about the potential fallout."This tariff isn't about protecting American jobs - it's punishing American small businesses," DustyMcKinley says. "There are no consumer fireworks made in the U.S., so these costs hit companies like ours, local municipalities, nonprofit events, and families directly."Charles McKinley adds, "I've been in the fireworks industry since I was 18 - I'm now 45. We've seen a lot of changes over the years, but nothing as damaging as this. There's simply no way around it: this tariff directly threatens the viability of community fireworks shows across the Southeast."The McKinleys have owned Pyro Productions since 2019 and produce professional fireworks displays across the Southeastern U.S. Their retail business, Ill Eagle Fireworks, specializes in direct imports and serves local customers, nonprofits, and small towns that rely on affordable fireworks forcelebrations.Unlike previous tariff policies, which allowed for industry exemptions, this executive action leaves nocurrent path for appeal. Business owners have no recourse - only skyrocketing costs.Industry United in Opposition:Ill Eagle Fireworks and Pyro Productions Inc. are proud members of both the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) and the National Fireworks Association (NFA). Both organizations have issued a call to action, urging members to speak out against the tariffs and support efforts to reverse this damaging executive order."Our industry is united," said Charles McKinley. "This isn't just about business - it's about preservingAmerican traditions and supporting local economies that rely on these celebrations."They are available for interviews to discuss:- The impact of the tariff on Alabama-based small businesses- Why there are no domestic alternatives to imported consumer fireworks- What this means for Fourth of July events across the state- How rising costs could affect community traditions and local fundraising effortsMedia outlets interested in covering this story or scheduling an interview with Dusty or CharlesMcKinley are encouraged to reach out via phone or email.About Ill Eagle Fireworks & Pyro Productions Inc.:Based in Rehobeth, Alabama, Ill Eagle Fireworks is a woman-owned, family-operated retail fireworks business. Pyro Productions Inc. is a professional display company that produces shows across the Southeast. Together, the companies serve hundreds of communities, events, and celebrations each year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.