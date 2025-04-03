Docsumo Publishes OCR Benchmark, Comes Ahead of Mistral and Landing AI

Docsumo releases OCR benchmark report, comes ahead of Mistral and Landing AI Comparison of Accuracy Rate between Docsumo, Mistral and Landing AI

​Docsumo's latest benchmark report reveals its OCR technology surpasses Mistral and Landing AI in accuracy, speed, and layout preservation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Docsumo, a leader in Intelligent Document Processing, today announced the publication of its comprehensive OCR benchmark report that puts its proprietary OCR technology head-to-head with two industry contenders: Mistral OCR and Landing AI’s Agentic Document Extraction.In an evaluation designed to reflect real-world document challenges, Docsumo’s OCR was rigorously tested on diverse document types—including invoices, bank statements, and passports—demonstrating superior performance in accuracy, layout preservation, and processing speed. The study highlights that Docsumo’s solution consistently outperformed its competitors, offering industry-leading precision in text extraction and structured data output.Key Findings Include:Unmatched Accuracy:Docsumo’s OCR maintained the original document layout and captured every detail—from complex tables to fine-print text—whereas Mistral OCR frequently misclassified entire sections as images and omitted critical data. Similarly, Landing AI’s solution often paraphrased or overcomplicated simple elements, reducing the clarity of extracted content.Enhanced Layout Preservation:The benchmark revealed that Docsumo’s OCR consistently retained document structure, enabling smoother downstream processing. Competitors struggled, with Mistral OCR and Landing AI producing outputs that compromised on formatting and overall fidelity.Superior Speed and Efficiency:With processing times under 10 seconds per page, Docsumo’s solution delivers both speed and reliability. In contrast, Landing AI’s extraction service occasionally timed out or took more than two minutes per page, while Mistral OCR, although fast, fell short in accuracy.“Our benchmark report validates our commitment to delivering a document processing solution that meets real-world needs,” said Rushabh Sheth, CEO of Docsumo. “We are proud to lead with a product that not only extracts text accurately but also preserves the essence and structure of every document.”The full benchmark report—with detailed methodologies and results—is now available. For an in-depth look at how Docsumo outperforms its competitors, please read the complete report on our blog: https://www.docsumo.com/blogs/ocr/docsumo-ocr-benchmark-report About Docsumo:Docsumo is an Intelligent Document Processing platform that automates data extraction from unstructured documents. Leveraging advanced OCR and machine learning, Docsumo transforms document workflows, delivering unmatched accuracy and efficiency for businesses worldwide.

