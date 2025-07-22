Prime Minister Golob meets with representatives of the Slovenian Federation of Pensioners' Associations

SLOVENIA, July 22 - They engaged in an open and collaborative discussion, focusing on key topics such as the upcoming pension reform, long-term care, and the importance of involving pensioners' organizations in the delivery of services and the dissemination of information to older persons.

Minister Luka Mesec announced enhanced cooperation with the Slovenian Federation of Pensioners' Associations, which will include visits to its local associations and regional federations across Slovenia. The aim of the visits will be to gain a better understanding of the needs of older people in local communities, to enhance the exchange of experiences, and to jointly seek solutions tailored to local conditions.

At the Prime Minister's initiative, all participants agreed that a broader consultation with key stakeholders would be organized at the Prime Minister's Office at the end of August 2025.

The meeting will bring together representatives of ministries, the Slovenian Federation of Pensioners' Associations, the Association of Social Institutions, care homes, and other key stakeholders. The purpose will be to jointly review the state-of-play and coordinate further steps in the field of long-term care.

Furthermore, they unanimously agreed that ongoing communication between state institutions and civil society is essential for developing effective, fair, and accessible solutions that ensure a high quality of life for the older population.