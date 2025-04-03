Lessons from Kompani Linge: Scotland’s Role in Shaping Arctic Defense Interoperability

Kilchurn Castle in the rugged Scottish Highlands. Photo: Connor Mollison

During World War II, Norwegian soldiers of Kompani Linge trained in the Scottish Highlands from 1941 to 1945, preparing for the harsh conditions they would face during operations in their homeland’s Arctic regions. While the terrain of Scotland and the Arctic may seem worlds apart, the similarities in weather, isolation, and the rugged landscape made Scotland the ideal place for this critical training. Today, Scotland’s role in shaping Arctic defense offers a valuable lesson on the importance of interoperability in Arctic defense, an issue that remains just as relevant in the modern geopolitical landscape.

The decision to train Kompani Linge in Scotland was based on the need for a training environment that mirrored the Arctic conditions of Norway. While not a replica, the Scottish Highlands’ cold winters, steep mountains, and unpredictable weather were ideal for preparing soldiers for the extreme conditions of Norway’s northernmost regions. The soldiers learned to navigate rough terrain and operate in isolated conditions: skills crucial for Arctic warfare. Scotland’s terrain closely approximated the challenges Kompani Linge would later face in the Arctic. The soldiers’ ability to adapt to difficult landscapes, laid the foundation for their success in sabotaging Nazi supply lines in the Arctic.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of Kompani Linge’s training was the opportunity to work alongside Allied forces, particularly the British military. This collaboration, forged in the Scottish Highlands, was foundational to the unit’s success in Arctic operations. The emphasis on interoperability and the ability of different nations’ military forces to work seamlessly together was key to overcoming the complex challenges posed in the Arctic.

Working with British forces, Kompani Linge learned how to conduct joint operations and operate effectively in the face of tactical differences. These lessons would prove invaluable in the Arctic, where Allied forces often had to coordinate operations involving diverse units with different capabilities and goals. The focus on interoperability allowed Kompani Linge to become a flexible and effective force, capable of executing sabotage operations in collaboration with British and other Allied troops. Nowhere was this more clear than during Operation Claymore. Operation Claymore, conducted on March 4, 1941, was an Allied commando raid in the Lofoten Islands, within the Arctic Circle. The operation involved Kompani Linge and British forces, targeting factories that supplied glycerine for German explosives. Of the 500 strong force, none were killed during this operation. The raid destroyed critical infrastructure and led to the capture of over 200 German soldiers. Significantly, it also marked one of Kompani Linge’s early Arctic operations, showcasing the effectiveness of their Scottish Highlands training in preparing them for harsh, remote environments. This mission demonstrated the importance of interoperability and specialized preparation- lessons that remain vital in today’s Arctic defense strategies.

As the Arctic becomes an area of increasing strategic importance, the need for interoperability in modern Arctic defense operations has never been more urgent. The region is characterized by its harsh weather and isolation, making it vital for countries to work together to address security challenges effectively in the face of growing geopolitical tensions. Donald Trump’s recent comments on acquiring Greenland have underscored the need for strongly unified Arctic defense among European allies. With an assertive Russia expanding its presence in the Arctic, European nations, including Denmark, are increasingly aware of the importance of a unified approach to regional security. American isolationism has highlighted how likeminded Arctic nations must work together to safeguard their shared interests, including territorial integrity and resource management.

Modern military exercises like NATO’s Joint Viking 25, due to take place in Norway in March of this year, demonstrate the importance of seamless cooperation, much like the collaboration between British and Norwegian forces in World War II. In January, Norwegian military vessels visited Glasgow ahead of a large-scale NATO exercise. This modern movement mirrors the historical precedent set during World War II. The continued use of Scotland as a strategic waypoint underscores its enduring importance in fostering interoperability among allied forces preparing for Arctic defense. Today, like then, interoperability is not a luxury but a necessity.

While Scotland’s defense policy remains within the UK framework, the Scottish Government has articulated plans for an independent Scotland to join NATO in its 2024 policy document “Building a New Scotland: An independent Scotland’s Place in the World“. The document outlines a commitment to allocate 2 percent of Scotland’s GDP to defense spending, aligning with NATO’s guidelines. The Scottish Government has already illustrated its proactive approach to Arctic defense, having awarded funding to the University of Aberdeen’s project, Security Challenges in the Arctic: Developing Awareness and Building Resilience, through its 2023 Arctic Connections Fund. In collaboration with Nord University in Norway, the project brings together students and academics to explore critical security issues, including energy security and emerging challenges along the Northern Sea Route. The opening of the Scotland Office in Copenhagen has already marked a vital step in strengthening Scotland’s Nordic ties and lays the groundwork for future collaboration in security.

While American isolationism under Donald Trump challenges traditional transatlantic ties, Scotland is uniquely positioned to strengthen European defense unity. By building on historical ties and fostering new partnerships, Scotland has already positioned itself as a pivotal player in promoting unity and security in the Arctic region. Its strategic location in the North Atlantic provides a critical link between mainland Europe and the Arctic, facilitating NATO operations and enhancing the coherence of any potential future European defense alliance. As the geopolitical landscape shifts, Europe’s Arctic nations must strengthen their cooperative efforts to face the region’s evolving security challenges. The lessons learned during Kompani Linge’s Scottish training–flexibility, effective teamwork, and preparation for harsh conditions–continue to provide a blueprint for ensuring transnational Arctic defense remains prepared for the future.