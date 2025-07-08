Putting Young Leaders at the Heart of Arctic Policy Making

Arctic Policy Hackathon participants at the residence of the Ambassador of Canada to Iceland, Jeannette Menzies, during an event welcoming them to Reykjavík. Photo: The Gordon Foundation

The Arctic Institute Knowledge Production Series 2025

The history of the Arctic is one of colonization, oppression of language and culture, exploitation of natural resources, and depopulation. These issues are largely the result of decisions made outside the Arctic without the participation or consent of the people living there and with little regard for the existing cultural and natural value. The future of the Arctic must be driven and guided by young leaders and Indigenous peoples with a strong connection to the region.

The most important factor for a better future for the Arctic is to put young experts from the Arctic in leadership roles related to the region and include them in the knowledge creation that is the basis for decision-making processes. Regional youth collectives in northern Sweden and Norway have articulated this demand in their visions for the future, see Sweden’s Youth 2030 Movement1)Youth 2030 (2023) Youth Up North. Available at https://youth2030.se/vara-initiativ/. Accessed 4 September 2024. and Norway Youth Panel’s Arctic White Paper.2)Members of the youth panel (2021) Arctic policy for young people: The youth panel’s input to the Government’s white paper on the Arctic. Government of Norway. Available at https://www.regjeringen.no/globalassets/departementene/ud/vedlegg/nord/arctic_young.pdf. Accessed on 14 April 2025. Contributions such as these emphasize that youth leadership in the region can only be achieved by letting young leaders emerge from Arctic communities and making the Arctic an attractive place for young people to settle down and live their lives.

It is in this context that the 2023 Arctic Policy Hackathon3)The Gordon Foundation (n.d.) Policy Hackathons. Available at: https://gordonfoundation.ca/initiatives/policy-hackathons/. Accessed on 14 April 2025; see also Malandra M (2023) First Arctic Policy Hackathon Addresses Food Sovereignty. The Arctic Institute, Jan 10, https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/first-arctic-policy-hackathon-addresses-food-sovereignty/. Accessed on 14 April 2025. – organized by The Gordon Foundation, Global Affairs Canada, and the Arctic Mayors’ Forum – brought together young leaders from Arctic Indigenous and local communities across northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Sápmi/Sweden. We met in Reykjavík to examine how to keep the next generation of leaders in Arctic communities and produced a set of policy recommendations.4)Stollmeyer M, Saus BA & Snorrason SM (2024) How Emerging Leaders View the Future of the Arctic: The Arctic Policy Hackathon. Arctic Circle Journal, 11 Mar, https://www.arcticcircle.org/journal/how-emerging-leaders-view-the-future-of-the-arctic; Participants of the Arctic Policy Hackathon (2023) Future of the Arctic: Keeping the Next Generation Leaders in the Arctic. The Gordon Foundation. Available at https://gordonfoundation.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2023-APH-Policy-Recommendations_Final.pdf. Accessed 14 April 2025. Our ideas emerged from conversations with one another based on our respective experiences across the Arctic. While we drew inspiration from some localized examples, we set out to create broad new ideas that could resonate across the region. This article is my contribution on what it will take to keep the next generation of leaders in the Arctic, based on the group’s policy recommendations.

In the policy recommendations authored by the group of young Arctic leaders at the Hackathon we attempted to answer these questions through a set of policy recommendations organized into three themes:

Culture and community

Sustainable development

Holistic wellness

Culture and Community

Leadership roles in the Arctic must prioritize local youth, Indigenous people, and minority groups. This requires succession plans with mentorship and training, reduced credential barriers, and recognition of local expertise as equal to formal qualifications, as exemplified by First Alaskans Institute.5)First Alaskans Institute (n.d.) Indigenous Leadership Continuum. Available at https://www.firstalaskans.org/indigenous-leadership-continuum. Accessed 4 September 2024 or Aqquimavvik Arviat Wellness Society.6)Aqquimavvik Arviat Wellness Society (n.d.) The Programs. Available at https://www.aqqiumavvik.com/copy-of-about. Accessed 4 September 2024. Initiatives such as these work to advance local and Indigenous groups in the Arctic through leadership development, community engagement, and integration between traditional knowledge and modern approaches. Community development based on young and Indigenous expertise with strong, local ties to the different regions in the Arctic is fundamental in securing inclusive and representative leadership for the Arctic.

Governments, companies, and international entities have huge interests in the region and their actions can determine the future of thousands of Indigenous and Arctic people. Many, if not most of these actors’ main power centers lie outside the Arctic, in parliaments, headquarters, or board rooms. It is important that the Arctic is a part of the international community, and we welcome cooperation and co-creation with these wielders of power, but it is crucial to ensure the involvement of the people of the region. Indigenous and Arctic youths must be given leadership roles within the international entities and companies that are involved in the development of the Arctic and co-determination must be a priority. These leadership roles could be achieved through recruitment of young professionals from the region, establishing local and regional advisory boards or reserving board seats at the executive level being given to representatives from the communities.

The rights of oppressed groups must be a key pillar in the development of the Arctic. Increasing exposure to diverse populations and perspectives, through awareness and learning opportunities led by youth for their community, such as public awareness campaigns (2SLGBTQQIA+, gender identity) is vital. Creating more opportunities for positive interactions will create a sense of safety and belonging in lives and communities. Additionally, creating safer spaces will allow for acceptance and inclusion of diverse multicultural identities, promoting a holistic sense of community that is attractive and welcoming to all, for instance, Samtökin ’78, the National Queer Association of Iceland has an extensive refugee welcoming program.7)Samtökin ’78 (n.d.) The National Queer Association of Iceland. Available at https://samtokin78.is/english/. Accessed 4 September 2024. This will not only make the lives of those living in the Arctic better but will also increase the attractiveness of the region to young people around the world.

Sustainable Development

Whereas in the past, the economic value created in the Arctic was for the most part dependent on the extraction of natural resources,8)Avango D, Hacquebord L & Wråkberg U (2014) Industrial extraction of Arctic natural resources since the sixteenth century: technoscience and geo-economics in the history of northern whaling and mining. Journal of Historical Geography 44:15-30 this is not sustainable in the long run and creates very little lasting value for the communities in the region.9)Schmidt E (2024) Through Colonial Patterns of Extractivism: Self-Governance as a Sustainable Path Forward. The Arctic Institute, Aug 20. Available at https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/through-colonial-patterns-extractivism-self-governance-sustainable-path-forward/. Accessed on 14 April 2025. The Arctic’s future must focus on exporting knowledge, innovation, and expertise to create enduring value for its people.

Arctic-focused research and innovation hubs should be established in key regions through public-private partnerships, concentrating on renewable energy technologies, climate adaptation solutions, and sustainable fisheries management. These centers must also launch programs to train local youth and Indigenous people in emerging fields such as green energy, digital technology, and sustainable agriculture, fostering a skilled and innovative workforce.

Policies must ensure a significant portion of Arctic-based projects are locally owned, supported by tax incentives for companies that prioritize local shareholders and reinvest profits into communities. Additionally, grants and low-interest loans should be provided to Indigenous entrepreneurs to develop businesses aligned with Arctic values, including ecotourism, artisanal crafts, and renewable energy ventures, which will strengthen local economies. Companies carrying out operations in the Arctic should be, to a larger degree, required to hire workers locally and ensure that important positions are held by people who are a part of the community.10)Adams RM, Allemann L, Bolotova A, Ivanova A, Komu T, Pitukhina M, Simakova A, & Stammler F (2020) Ensuring Thriving Northern Towns for Young People: A Best Practices Guide. Arctic Center, University of Lapland. Available at https://www.arcticcentre.org/EN/Youth-and-Wellbeing. Accessed on 4 September 2024.

Legislation should mandate that all major Arctic development projects publish detailed impact assessments outlining affected territories, resources, and communities. Regional councils comprising local community representatives, Indigenous groups, and youth must review and approve these projects to ensure diverse perspectives guide decisions. Digital platforms offering real-time updates on project goals and progress will further enhance public scrutiny and feedback.

A portion of revenues from Arctic resource extraction and development projects must be reinvested into community infrastructure, education, and cultural preservation initiatives. Additionally, a regional investment fund managed by Arctic community representatives should be established to support long-term projects that align with the region’s sustainable development goals.

By focusing on these concrete initiatives, the Arctic can transition to a sustainable economy rooted in innovation and inclusivity. Transparent governance, local empowerment, and strategic investments will ensure the region’s growth benefits its people and preserves its cultural and natural heritage for future generations.

Holistic Wellness

There is a lack of accessible, culturally-relevant, and socially cohesive mental health and medical care services in the Arctic, particularly for Indigenous and marginalized groups.11)Huot S, Ho H, Ko A, Lam S, Tactay P, MacLachlan J, & Raanaas RK (2019) Identifying barriers to healthcare delivery and access in the Circumpolar North: important insights for health professionals. International Journal of Circumpolar Health 78(1):1571385 This includes critical areas like mental health support, cultural programs,12)Carvill A (2020) Turning to Traditional Processes for Supporting Mental Health. The Arctic Institute, 14 Jul. Available at https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/turning-traditional-processes-supporting-mental-health/. Accessed 14 April 2025. housing assistance, employment aid, and rehabilitation services.13)Tanche K (2020) Ways Forward in Addictions Programming in the Canadian Arctic. The Arctic Institute, 29 Sept. Available at https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/ways-forward-addictions-programming-canadian-arctic/. Accessed 14 April 2025 To address these gaps, mobile health units and telemedicine platforms should be deployed to bridge distances in sparsely populated areas. Community health initiatives, such as culturally informed mental health workshops and wellness centers led by local practitioners, must be prioritized. Governments and stakeholders should provide funding for these services to ensure they are tailored to the specific needs of Arctic populations.

The quality of and access to education (including cultural ways of education) in the Arctic is limited. This leads to people leaving the region to pursue their own education, or the education of their children.14)Karlsdóttir A & Jungsberg L (Eds.) (2015) Nordic Arctic Youth Future Perspectives. Nordic Council of Ministers, Nodriego. Available at https://nordregio.org/publications/nordic-arctic-youth-future-perspectives/. Accessed on 14 April 2025 To improve educational outcomes and retention, Arctic-specific training programs for educators should be established, focusing on cultural safety, anti-racism, ethics, technology, and innovative teaching methods. Additionally, creating partnerships with local communities to develop bilingual and culturally relevant curricula can help preserve Indigenous languages and knowledge. Building satellite schools or offering hybrid learning options can expand access to education in remote areas.

Climate change poses severe challenges to living sustainably in the Arctic, affecting health, safety, and cultural practices.15)Ford JD, Pearce T, Canosa IV, & Harper S (2021) The rapidly changing Arctic and its societal implications. Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Climate Change 12(6), e735 To combat these effects, substantial investments should be directed toward community-led adaptation projects such as sustainable housing designs that withstand harsh climates as for example has been suggested in Qaanaaq in Greenland and renewable energy installations in remote villages.16)Hisato O, Oike S, & Taro M (2024) Improving the sustainability of remote arctic communities with high-energy-efficiency houses. Polar Science 41:101101 Establishing Arctic-led research facilities on emission reduction and climate resilience can position the region as a global leader in green technology. For example, wind and solar energy projects tailored for Arctic conditions could reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels, while promoting local expertise in green energy solutions.

The development of the Arctic must honor its natural and cultural values while creating new opportunities. Community ownership in development projects, such as co-managed renewable energy farms or cultural tourism ventures, can ensure that benefits remain within the region. Young leaders must play a central role in these efforts by participating in policy discussions and contributing to knowledge production. Initiatives like leadership fellowships and Indigenous youth councils should be established to empower the next generation to guide Arctic policy and innovation.

Brynjar Andersen Saus is the project manager of Tromsø as the European Youth Capital in 2026. He has many years of experience in local politics and is a deputy member of the Sami Parliament of Norway and a former member of the city council of Tromsø. Brynjar participated in the 2023 Arctic Policy Hackathon in Reykjavík and contributed to the policy recommendations produced there.