INTERX and AI-Powered Vision Camera, Demonstrating Real-World Manufacturing Impact at Hannover Messe 2025

INTERX CEO Jungyoon Park presents use cases of AI-driven autonomous manufacturing. Executives from Hyundai Motor Company, including the Vice President, visit the INTERX booth for a briefing on AX technologies. A German media outlet visits the INTERX booth to conduct an interview.

INTERX Expands Global Reach with Its Technologies for AI Transformation

HANNOVER, LOWER SAXONY (NIEDERSACHSEN), GERMANY, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTERX , South Korea’s leading company in Industrial AX (AI Transformation) and autonomous manufacturing, captured strong attention on Day 3 of Hannover Messe 2025 with the announcement of its co-developed AI-powered vision inspection camera, in collaboration with SONY Semiconductor Solutions, along with real-world applications of its autonomous manufacturing platform.The AI-powered vision camera introduced at the event combines INTERX’s ‘Inspection.AI Kit’ and ‘Vision.AI Kit’, resulting in an advanced AI-driven inspection solution. Designed specifically for real-world manufacturing environments, the camera is being recognized as a flagship solution that demonstrates high field applicability and innovation-driven AI performance.Optimized for industrial deployment, the solution features:▲On-premise data security▲Domain-specific AI models▲User-friendly UX/UI▲On-site support from manufacturing expertsThrough this collaboration, INTERX is strengthening its global outreach and expanding client touchpoints across industries.In a follow-up session, INTERX CEO Jung Yoon Park presented various use cases of AI-powered autonomous manufacturing solutions, including Digital Twins, Generative AI, and standardization of manufacturing data. The session was met with enthusiastic responses from industry professionals and global visitors, including representatives from Korea Industry 4.0, who filled the seminar venue.That same afternoon, executives from Hyundai Motor Company, including the Vice President, visited the INTERX booth to explore the company’s autonomous manufacturing technologies and AI-powered vision solutions. The delegation expressed strong interest in INTERX’s real-world solutions and discussed potential collaboration opportunities aimed at driving smart factory innovation.As INTERX expands its global footprint through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge Industrial AX technologies, its participation in Hannover Messe 2025 attracted widespread attention from international media.In an interview with the German press, CTO Hail Jung remarked, “As global interest in AI continues to surge and the manufacturing sector faces increasing demand for practical transformation, our goal is to redefine the future of manufacturing through continuous and relentless innovation.”For more information about INTERX and its participation in Hannover Messe 2025, please visit their website at www.interxlab.com

