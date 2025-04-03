Unleashing The Drop: Germany’s Rising Star Declares War on U.S. Boxing

Europe vs. America. Germany’s Franklyn “The Drop” Dwomoh is bringing the storm to Louisville, KY. Opponents scrambling. April 19th.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fight for the FutureUnleashing The Drop: Germany’s Rising Star Declares War on U.S. BoxingThe young talent is currently based in Pensacola Florida, at Roy Jones Jr training camp.The stage is set. Europe vs. America.On April 19th, Franklin "The Drop" Dwomoh, Germany’s next boxing sensation, steps into hostile territory to take on whatever the Roy Jones Jr. camp throws at him.This isn’t just a fight—it’s a statement. Dwomoh is bringing the European wave straight to American soil, and he's got a secret weapon: legendary former world champion Roy Jones Jr. has taken him under his wing. Right now, deep in Pensacola, Florida, Dwomoh is sharpening his craft in Roy Jones Jr.’s elite fight camp, preparing to dismantle the next opponent in Louisville Kentucky.Fighters Are Scrambling – No One Wants to Face "The German".From Jordan “Da Mann” Peters to Jalen Hill, and even seasoned contender Alex Martin—boxers are ducking, dodging, and rethinking their game plans. Why? Because no one wants to square off against the German-made sensation, the precision-punching phenom: Franklyn “the drop” Dwomoh.A force forged with ruthless efficiency and surgical skill, Franklyn has become the most avoided name in the division. Opponents are scrambling, promoters are negotiating frantically, and the message is clear: facing Franklyn is not just a fight—it’s a career risk.Franky the drop: The Young German Star ArrivesDwomoh is Germany’s most dangerous rising star, boasting an undefeated record and a relentless, punishing style. They call him “The Drop” because he wears you down until you break. His flight from Düsseldorf to Pensacola wasn’t just for training—it was a declaration of war.Now Franklyn is aiming at a boxer with a good record in America that can match his talent.Roy Jones Jr.: “He’s the Next Big Thing”When Roy Jones Jr., one of the greatest to ever step in the ring, says you’re the future—you listen. He didn’t choose Dwomoh by chance. He saw the speed, the power, the IQ, and the hunger. This is the fighter who will put Germany on the map, who will come to America and take over.Europe vs. America: A Fight with Global StakesThis is more than just two fighters. This is Europe vs. America, a battle for boxing’s new world order.Will America defend home turf, or will Dwomoh storm in and send a message to the world?April 19th, Louisville, Kentucky at the Gillespie.Get ready for the new era.For more information please contact.

Behind the Scenes Dwomoh

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.