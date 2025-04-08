Dubai to Host Third Edition of Global AI Summit: ‘Machines Can See 2025’

A premier AI investment and business networking event, featuring top US and global experts, major investors, and government leaders

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the inaugural Dubai AI Week, Polynome Group has announced the third edition of the "Machines Can See" AI Summit, taking place on April 23-24, 2025, at the Museum of the Future under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

The event aims to bring together investors, business leaders, and policymakers to explore AI-driven opportunities and market expansion, with a specific focus on computer vision. This year marks the third iteration of the event, and it will continue showcasing innovative technologies that enhance safety and sustainability across various sectors.

“Machines Can See" is more than a summit. It’s a global think tank where breakthroughs are unveiled, theories are tested, and the future of intelligence is shaped. Every discussion, every keynote, every discovery here is rooted in science, driving AI forward in ways that truly matter. The most important advances in artificial intelligence don’t happen in theory — they happen through discovery. By fostering collaboration between scientists and industry leaders, we are not just shaping the future of AI — we are defining how AI shapes the world, ” said Alexander Khanin, Head of Polynome Group.

Top Local and Global Support

We are honoured to have key local government officials attending the event in person, including:

● H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications

● H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General, Digital Dubai

The event will also feature a Ministerial Session, bringing together international government leaders to discuss the role of national IT development in shaping the future of AI. Among the distinguished speakers will be Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital for Malaysia, H.E. Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, and H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, along with other high-ranking government officials from various countries.

The summit has garnered widespread support from prominent entities such as Dubai Police, Emirates, and major industry players such as Amazon Prime Video & Studios, Amazon Web Services, MBZUAI, IBM, SAP, Adia Lab, QuantumBlack and Yango. These partnerships will provide opportunities for funding, collaborations, and the commercialisation of AI innovations.

Unmatched Investment and Business Opportunities

With UAE’s AI market projected to grow by $8.4 billion in the next two years, the summit serves as a key venue for investors to engage with AI startups, leading enterprises, and government decision-makers.

● Exclusive access to top-tier investors and venture capital firms

● Meet executives from major AI-driven companies, including IBM and Amazon

● Connect with high-growth AI startups and scale-ups seeking investment

● Explore AI’s impact on industries from finance to mobility

The list of local and international investors includes:

● Eddy Farhat, Executive Director at e& capital

● Faris Al Mazrui, Head of Growth Investments at Mubadala

● Major General Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi General Director of Artificial Intelligence, Dubai Police United Arab Emirates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.