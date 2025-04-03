Tikka Shack Expands to Oviedo Florida

Delicious Indian Kabobs at Tikka Shack Indian Grub in Oviedo Delicious Indian Pizza at Tikka Shack Tikka Shack Indian Food in Oviedo FL Tikka Shack Indian Grub in Oviedo

The fast-growing fast-casual Indian restaurant has arrived in Oviedo, bringing a fresh, modern twist to authentic Indian flavors and a fun dining experience

We are excited to open our doors in Oviedo. Our approach is to make Indian flavors accessible and enjoyable for a wider audience, and we look forward to being a part of this community” — Pramod Produtturi

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new addition to the local dining scene has arrived with the opening of Tikka Shack in Oviedo. The restaurant aims to introduce a fresh perspective on Indian cuisine, blending traditional flavors with a contemporary dining experience.

The menu features a variety of dishes inspired by Indian culinary traditions. Guests can explore options ranging from classic curries to grilled tandoori dishes, with an emphasis on fresh ingredients and bold flavors.

Menu Highlights:

Tikka Masala Bowls – Prepared with chicken or paneer, served in a spiced tomato-based sauce.

Naan Pizzas – A combination of freshly baked naan topped with Indian-inspired flavors.

Tandoori Wings – Marinated and grilled wings offering a smoky, spice-infused taste.

Street Food Favorites – A selection of popular Indian snacks such as samosas and kathi rolls.

Community Dining in a Casual Setting

The restaurant provides a space where guests can enjoy Indian cuisine in a relaxed setting. With a focus on accessibility and variety, the new location offers a fresh dining option for the Oviedo community.

The restaurant provides a space where guests can enjoy Indian cuisine in a relaxed setting. With a focus on accessibility and variety, the new location offers a fresh dining option for the Oviedo community.

Get grubbin’ on some downright delicious Indian food. Tikka Shack serves up the best in Indian cuisine, while slinging samosas in a friendly, casual atmosphere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.