Science, Technology, and Innovation hosts 14th International Conference on Southern Hemisphere Meteorology and Oceanography in Cape Town, 31 March to 4 Apr

As the current holder of the G20 Presidency, South Africa is leading global efforts on ocean sustainability, with a particular focus on advancing sustainable ocean actions in Africa.

This commitment takes center stage as the country hosts the 14th International Conference on Southern Hemisphere Meteorology and Oceanography (ICSHMO) in Cape Town from 31 March to 4 April 2025.

For the first time since 1997, this premier scientific gathering is being held in Africa, bringing together renowned meteorologists, oceanographers, and climate scientists to address the unique atmospheric and oceanic challenges of the Southern Hemisphere.

Hosted by the National Research Foundation (NRF) through the South African Environmental Observation Network, with support from the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI), the conference underscores South Africa’s growing influence in global climate science.

Opening the conference, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, emphasised the urgent need for scientific collaboration to combat the escalating threats of climate change.

She highlighted how the Southern Hemisphere is at the frontline of climate change, experiencing intensified heatwaves, prolonged droughts, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events that disrupt economies, displace communities, and strain infrastructure. She stressed the importance of turning scientific knowledge into tangible, actionable solutions.

South Africa has witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of climate change, including the KwaZulu-Natal floods and recurring droughts. These events highlight the pressing need for enhanced climate prediction, risk management, and adaptation strategies, all key topics at ICSHMO 2025.

Deputy Minister Gina reaffirmed South Africa’s leadership in international climate discourse, emphasising that the country is using its G20 platform to drive ocean sustainability and climate resilience across the African continent.

She noted that this conference aligns with South Africa’s commitment to leveraging science, technology, and innovation for sustainable development. Through the NRF, the country continues to support cutting-edge research in marine and coastal science, weather forecasting, and climate adaptation to inform global policy. She also welcomed the integration of ICSHMO with the Ocean20 initiative, a flagship programme under Brazil’s G20 Presidency, designed to promote sustainable ocean governance.

While Artificial intelligence, big data, and remote sensing are transforming climate science, enabling more accurate forecasting, disaster preparedness, and early warning systems, the importance of equitable access to these technologies, particularly for developing nations, was stressed. As innovation progresses, it must serve all nations, especially those most vulnerable to climate change, and that collaboration and knowledge-sharing are key to building a more resilient future.

The Deputy Minister urged all stakeholders to seize this opportunity to drive policies and solutions that will shape the future of meteorology, oceanography, and climate resilience in the Southern Hemisphere and beyond. A group of learners from Luhlaza and Usasazo high schools in Khayelitsha also attended the conference and had a special interaction with Ms Gina on the value of science to society.

In his welcoming remarks, CEO of the NRF, Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo said the conference will provide a vital platform for advancing scientific collaboration, sharing cutting-edge research, and addressing the pressing challenges of climate variability and change in the Southern Hemisphere.

He emphasised that the gathering also reinforces the South African government’s commitment to advancing scientific research and international collaboration in meteorology and oceanography. “The insights and discussions over the next few days will undoubtedly contribute to shaping policies and strategies that enhance climate resilience in our region and beyond.”

Other speakers included Ms Patricia Nyingo’uro, a climate scientist from Kenya Meteorological Department who emphasised the importance of indigenous knowledge and sustainability, saying indigenous people and local communities hold centuries of data that should be leveraged to support climate action.

