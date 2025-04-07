JR Lighting Unveils Next-Gen LED Flood Lights and Smart Lighting Solutions at bauma 2025

JR Lighting debuts LED flood lights, street lighting, and smart solutions at bauma 2025.

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Innovation in Industrial & Commercial Lighting at the World’s Premier Trade Fair

JR Lighting, a global leader in industrial and commercial lighting solutions, is set to make a powerful impact at bauma 2025, the world’s largest trade fair for construction machinery, mining equipment, and industrial innovations. From April 7-13, 2025, at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany, JR Lighting will showcase its latest advancements in LED Flood Lights, Outdoor Battery Flood Lights, Street Lighting, and High Bay Lights at Booth A2.618/4.

Revolutionizing Industrial Lighting with Smart & Sustainable Technology

With a theme of "Illuminating Sustainable Progress," JR Lighting’s 150㎡ exhibition space will highlight its cutting-edge solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, safety, and durability in demanding industrial environments. Featured innovations include:

🔹 LED Flood Lights – High-performance and energy-efficient, these lights provide powerful illumination for construction sites, ports, sports facilities, and large-scale industrial projects.

🔹 Outdoor Battery Flood Lights – Engineered for off-grid operations, these lights offer up to 72 hours of battery backup, making them ideal for mining sites, emergency response areas, and remote locations.

🔹 Street Lighting – Featuring smart light control technology, these street lights enhance urban safety while significantly reducing energy consumption.

🔹 High Bay Lights – Designed for extreme industrial durability, these lights have a lifespan exceeding 200,000 hours, perfect for warehouses, factories, and logistics hubs.

At the heart of JR Lighting’s showcase is a 1:1 interactive model of its Smart Lighting Control System, which has demonstrated a 42% reduction in energy consumption in field tests. Visitors can pre-register for live product demos and technical consultations by scanning the QR code on the invitation.

Why bauma 2025 is a Game-Changer for Industrial Lighting
As the world’s leading construction and industrial trade fair, bauma attracts over 600,000 industry professionals and decision-makers from 200+ countries, making it the ultimate stage for groundbreaking innovations.

“bauma 2025 is a major milestone in our global expansion strategy, allowing us to showcase our next-generation LED lighting solutions to key players in construction, mining, and infrastructure,” said OWEN, CEO of JR Lighting. “Our EU-compliant energy-efficient products and AI-powered lighting management system set new industry standards, offering unmatched predictive maintenance capabilities with 98.3% fault detection accuracy.”

With over 15 years of manufacturing excellence, JR Lighting operates as an integrated industry and trade enterprise, specializing in high-quality, durable LED solutions. The company has successfully implemented LED lighting in 16 large-scale international projects, including offshore wind farms, automated mining operations, and smart city developments.

Join JR Lighting’s Live Tech Sessions at bauma 2025
To provide deeper insights into its innovations, JR Lighting will host two daily technical briefings at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM CET, covering real-world applications of LED Flood Lights, Outdoor Battery Flood Lights, Street Lighting, and High Bay Lights.

📍 Visit JR Lighting at Booth A2.618/4 to experience the future of industrial lighting firsthand.

🔗 Learn more about our latest innovations at: www.jr-lighting.com
banuma 2025：https://bauma.de/en/trade-fair/

JR Lighting | A Professional Industrial Lighting Manufacturer - LED Flood Lights, Street Lights, etc

About

JR Lighting was founded in 2010. After more than 13 years of development it has developed into a global company with its headquarters in Shanghai, its production base in Suzhou, and its main markets in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and China. Taking "green, energy saving, service, and high efficiency" as the core value, we strictly implement ISO9001 and ISO14001 international standard quality and environmental management systems. The company has a strong technical force and management team. The lighting products that are independently designed & produced have obtained CE, TUV, CSA, VDE, SAA, BIS, UL, and other relevant certifications. With high-quality lighting products as the carrier, efficient management as the power, and professional service as the theme, we are committed to providing high-quality lighting products and systematic lighting solutions for global customers. Adhering to the principles of quality first, honesty, and pragmatism, we will persevere wholeheartedly to provide high-quality services to our customers. Vision Innovative intelligent manufacturing, to become the world's most trusted professional lighting solutions provider. Mission Focus on customers, provide professional lighting solutions and services to create value for customers.

