JR Lighting Unveils Next-Gen LED Flood Lights and Smart Lighting Solutions at bauma 2025

About

JR Lighting was founded in 2010. After more than 13 years of development it has developed into a global company with its headquarters in Shanghai, its production base in Suzhou, and its main markets in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and China. Taking "green, energy saving, service, and high efficiency" as the core value, we strictly implement ISO9001 and ISO14001 international standard quality and environmental management systems. The company has a strong technical force and management team. The lighting products that are independently designed & produced have obtained CE, TUV, CSA, VDE, SAA, BIS, UL, and other relevant certifications. With high-quality lighting products as the carrier, efficient management as the power, and professional service as the theme, we are committed to providing high-quality lighting products and systematic lighting solutions for global customers. Adhering to the principles of quality first, honesty, and pragmatism, we will persevere wholeheartedly to provide high-quality services to our customers. Vision Innovative intelligent manufacturing, to become the world's most trusted professional lighting solutions provider. Mission Focus on customers, provide professional lighting solutions and services to create value for customers.

jr lighting web