Nevada City council hears latest courthouse recommendations

In its regular council meeting last Wednesday, the five person council unanimously voted to approve a recommendation from Nelson Strategic Economics which will propel the Nevada City Courthouse project further. Though Mayor Gary Petersen said any activity is still five years off, the council listened to a presentation from Nelson which detailed their findings while ascertaining future use of the courthouse on Church Street in Nevada City.

