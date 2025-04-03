Nevada City council hears latest courthouse recommendations

In its regular council meeting last Wednesday, the five person council unanimously voted to approve a recommendation from Nelson Strategic Economics which will propel the Nevada City Courthouse project further. Though Mayor Gary Petersen said any activity is still five years off, the council listened to a presentation from Nelson which detailed their findings while ascertaining future use of the courthouse on Church Street in Nevada City.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.