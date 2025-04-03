Don Peterson Launches Divided Attention Podcast: True Stories of Redemption, Reinvention & Real Talk

Don Peterson - Divided Attention Podcast

Don challenges philosophies & perceptions. The questions that he asked were core questions, not surface level, and Don understood that my lived experience is the equivalent of a doctorate degree” — Kyle Hollins, founder of Lyrik’s Institution for at risk youth

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don Peterson, accomplished entrepreneur, healthcare innovator, and trusted advisor, today announced the official launch of his new podcast, Divided Attention , a platform devoted to stories that illuminate the human spirit, educate listeners on social justice and innovation, and motivate change across America. Peterson, a husband, father, and proud grandfather, brings a lifetime of experience to this powerful storytelling project.Best known as the founder and former CEO of Infusion Express (now IVX Health), a groundbreaking provider of outpatient infusion therapy that reimagined chronic care delivery, Peterson has spent his career advocating for patients, improving healthcare systems, and mentoring rising leaders. Now, with Divided Attention, he turns his focus to the stories behind the headlines- real people navigating injustice, hardship, and personal transformation. From tales of wrongful convictions and redemptive freedom to candid conversations with rising entrepreneurs across the Midwest, Peterson shines a light on the moments that demand our attention and action.“Having a meaningful and lasting impact on improving our system of healthcare is a mission I welcome and embrace,” Peterson said. “But I’ve also come to realize that we need to heal more than just our bodies, we need to heal our systems, our stories, and how we see one another.”The Divided Attention Podcast is recorded, produced, and published at Trondheim Studios in Overland Park, Kansas. Owners Jeremey and Amber are hands-on to ensure every recording runs flawlessly and every step of the process captures the true radiance of Don and each guest’s unique story.“At Trondheim Studios we could not be more proud to be Mr. Peterson’s production partner. Having a ringside seat to each episode is an education and his extraordinary ability to communicate consistently leads to thought-provoking and meaningful conversations. Don’s seemingly endless reservoir of knowledge is bested only by the genuine care he has for the people around him, and we are excited to continue to work with him for years to come.” — Jeremey & Amber, Owners of Trondheim StudiosNotable episodes include the harrowing story of Darryl Burton, wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for over 20 years, and the inspiring transformation of Kyle Hollins, who overcame homelessness and crime to become a seminary student and community leader.“Sharing my experience with Don was more than talking to an audience through his podcast. The time we shared together was akin to a spiritual encounter. The emotion and passion he hosts his podcast with, speaks to his purpose of trying to inform the public about important issues. It is my hope that conversations like ours can lead to systemic change in our legal system. I'm grateful for the opportunity I was given to share my story with Don. Thank you!" — Darryl Burton, Pastor, Author of Innocent: A Second Look.WHY LISTEN TO DIVIDED ATTENTION?- Illuminate: Uncover powerful stories often lost in the noise.- Educate: Learn from lived experiences that challenge assumptions and expose systemic gaps.- Motivate: Be inspired by stories of perseverance, transformation, and hope.“I really enjoyed talking with Don for our episode. When we were done it felt like we had only just gotten started. I hope Don's listeners enjoy it as much as I did.” — Tim Sylvester, founder and CEO of PaynPoint and robots.nxt, a company devoted to monetizing internet bot traffic.Throughout his career, Peterson has built and advised companies across healthcare, technology, and venture capital. From leading DeskStation Technology (sold to Samsung) to rebuilding rural healthcare infrastructure with Tornare LLC, he has repeatedly proven his ability to find strategic partnerships, build exceptional teams, and drive systemic change. With Divided Attention, he extends this legacy-amplifying voices, fostering empathy, and inviting listeners to engage with the world more thoughtfully and courageously. The podcast is available now on all major streaming platforms and features new episodes when new stories are ready to be told. https://www.dividedattentionpod.com/ ABOUT DON PETERSONDon Peterson is an entrepreneur and thought leader with deep expertise in healthcare innovation, business development, and venture capital. He founded Infusion Express (now IVX Health) and was a former executive with Noble Health, Launch Health Accelerator, and DeskStation Technology. Peterson lives in Overland Park, Kansas, with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

