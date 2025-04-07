Break Free from Self-Doubt: Shush! by Nigerian-Canadian Author Doyin Abitoye is More Than a Book—It’s a Movement

From left: Jide Falaki, Adedoyinsola Abitoye, Councillor Susan Lahey, and Councillor Scott Crone.

If you've ever doubted yourself, Shush! is your reminder that you are capable of more. It is time to embrace your power, and step fully into the life you deserve.” — Doyin Abitoye

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nigerian-Canadian author and Life & Wellness coach Doyin Abitoye proudly launched her latest book, Shush!, on her birthday, marking a major milestone in her mission to help individuals break free from limiting beliefs. The special event was attended by esteemed guests, including two East Gwillimbury councillors, and Abitoye was honored with a recognition and congratulatory scroll from the Mayor for this achievement.Shush! is more than just a book—it is a practical and relatable guide to personal and professional growth, blending real-life experiences, fictional storytelling, reframing tools, affirmations, and reflective journaling. Whether you are struggling with limiting beliefs, adapting to a new environment, or looking for a refresher to stay empowered, Shush! provides the insights and strategies to break free from fear, embrace confidence, and take action toward the life you truly want.As a Nigerian-Canadian immigrant, Abitoye understands the unique challenges faced by professionals, entrepreneurs, newcomers, the immigrant community, especially young adults, and individuals working to overcome self-doubt. Her book speaks to people navigating transitions—whether it is moving to a new country, stepping into entrepreneurship, or simply breaking free from a cycle of limiting beliefs.Who is Shush! For?1. Career Professionals & Entrepreneurs striving for more but still battling whispers of uncertainty.2. Immigrant Professionals navigating challenges and breaking barriers in silence.3. Leaders who want to go from good to great by mastering their mindset.4. Young Adults (especially Immigrants) navigating university, new beginnings adapting to new experiences and seeking empowerment.5. Anyone feeling stuck or has ever wondered, “Am I enough?” and ready to push past limiting beliefs6. Personal Growth Seekers who have overcome self-doubt but want to stay inspired."Growth is a lifelong journey. If you've ever doubted yourself, put your dreams on hold, or felt stuck, Shush! is your reminder that you are capable of more. It is time to quiet the doubts, embrace your power, and step fully into the life you deserve." — Doyin AbitoyeDo not let self-doubt hold you back any longer! Shush! is your guide to breaking free from limiting beliefs, embracing confidence, and unlocking your full potential. Whether you are navigating new challenges, chasing big dreams, or simply looking for a mindset reset, this book is for you.To grab your copy you can order from the author's website https://doyinabitoye.com/books/ , it is also available globally on Amazon by simply searching my full name - Adedoyinsola Abitoye! Start your journey to a more empowered you today!Adedoyinsola Abitoye is an HR professional, certified life and wellness coach, and author of Shush! As a Nigerian-Canadian first-generation immigrant with global experience, she empowers individuals—especially immigrants and youth—to overcome self-doubt and embrace their purpose. Through storytelling, practical strategies, and reflection, Doyin delivers transformational talks that inspire and equip audiences to thrive.

