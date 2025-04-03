“Bull Street” Continues Its Journey: Wendy Tucker-Tannock Launches Streaming Platform for Independent Film

Wendy Tucker-Tannock

Main Line Studios launches Bull Street streaming platform, led by Wendy Tucker-Tannock, expanding access for independent filmmakers worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Line Studios is proud to announce the streaming release of Bull Street , an independent film that has resonated with audiences from New York City’s Times Square to theaters worldwide. Following a successful theatrical run, executive producer Wendy Tucker-Tannock is breaking new ground by launching a dedicated streaming platform to ensure that Bull Street reaches its growing audience.“The industry often tells you to move on, to focus on the next project,” Tucker-Tannock reflects. “But how do you move on when audiences are still asking for Bull Street? How do you walk away when social media is full of messages from people who haven’t had a chance to see it yet? Each time we try to move on, the universe pulls us right back in.”A Bermudian native and Spelman College alumna, Tucker-Tannock has consistently challenged industry expectations. Co-founding Main Line Studios, she has navigated the complex landscape of film distribution, highlighting the challenges independent filmmakers face in the streaming era. By studying industry innovators and leveraging top-tier technologies, she selected AWS for secure, high-quality streaming.Main Line Studios’ new streaming platform will debut Bull Street on April 18, 2025. While Tucker-Tannock is already immersed in her next project, she remains committed to creating opportunities not only for Bull Street but for other independent filmmakers as well.About Main Line Studios: Main Line Studios is a female-owned film distribution company dedicated to breaking barriers and opening doors for indie filmmakers.

Bull Street Official Trailer

