Liquid Wire and Meiban Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale Up Manufacturing in Malaysia

PORTLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid Wire, the leader in stretchable and deformable electronics, has announced a strategic partnership with Meiban, a global advanced manufacturing solutions provider, to establish high-volume production capabilities in Malaysia, addressing growing market demand for deformable electronics that conventional flexible and rigid components cannot satisfy.As robotics, medical devices, and consumer technology increasingly require components that can stretch, bend, twist, fold, and conform to complex surfaces without performance degradation, this partnership will enable Liquid Wire to scale the manufacturing of its proprietary Metal Gel™-based circuits. By leveraging Meiban's state-of-the-art precision manufacturing facilities and automation expertise, Liquid Wire will enhance its production efficiency while maintaining the durability and performance standards required by its customers."As we transition to large-scale production, Meiban is the perfect partner to help us meet the needs of high-performance electronics customers worldwide," said Robert Gunn, President of Liquid Wire. "Their expertise in advanced manufacturing and supply chain management allows us to bring our stretchable electronics to market at scale, enabling new innovations in robotics, medical wearables, and more."Meiban, headquartered in Singapore with extensive manufacturing operations in Malaysia, has decades of experience in high-precision manufacturing for automotive, medical, consumer, and industrial applications. The partnership will establish dedicated production lines to support Liquid Wire's growing commercial pipeline."Liquid Wire's breakthrough Metal Gel™ technology is a game-changer in flexible and stretchable electronics," said Mr. Cheok, CEO of Meiban. "We are excited to bring our world-class manufacturing capabilities to support their growth and help deliver this transformative technology to global markets."The Malaysia-based production facility will allow Liquid Wire to meet increasing demand while optimizing cost efficiencies and supply chain logistics. Initial production will focus on high-volume applications in robotics and industrial verticals, with plans for expansion into medical and wearables markets.For more information, visit www.liquidwire.com and www.meiban.com About Liquid WireLiquid Wire is a pioneering developer of stretchable and deformable electronics, enabling unprecedented flexibility, durability, and integration into industrial, consumer, medical, and robotic applications. Its patented Metal Gel™ technology powers next-generation conducting/sensing circuits for dynamic and autonomous machines.About MeibanMeiban is a global leader in advanced manufacturing, precision engineering, and automation-driven production. With expertise in medical, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications, Meiban provides end-to-end solutions, from design and prototyping to high-volume manufacturing. Operating 15 state-of-the-art facilities in Malaysia, Meiban leverages cutting-edge automation, advanced materials processing, and smart production techniques to deliver high-performance components and scalable manufacturing for global brands.

