The Ashley Sisters Lead the Music Industry into its Girl Power Era on Nashville's Music Charts

The Ashley Sisters "Everything Changes" Spellcast Records Logo The Ashley Sisters

The Ashley Sisters are Trailblazers Leading the Future of the Music Industry into its Girl Power Era as "Everything Changes" Hits Nashville's Music Charts

...The newest America's Sweethearts, Lauren and Marlo Ashley.” — 98.7 KSMA-FM KISS Country’s J. Brooks on J. Brooks and the Morning Rush

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ashley Sisters are trailblazers leading the future of the music industry into its girl power era.The cultural shift towards female empowerment in the music industry is entering a new dawn marked by total artistic control. Why can't artists do it all? "All" refers to the holy trinity of music creativity: songwriting, producing and performing. If artists know their 'sound,' why shouldn't they amplify it?The girls who are turning up the volume on challenging industry norms and succeeding in roles traditionally held and dominated by men, as multi-instrumentalists and music producers, are the Ashley Sisters. Building on the achievements of familial relations, their French-Canadian roots connect them to iconic figures like Avril Lavigne and Shania Twain, the sisters reinforce a legacy of musical innovation and cultural influence. With total artistic control as instrumentalists, songwriters, music producers and performers, the Ashley Sisters' latest single, "Everything Changes," reaches top 60 on Nashville's MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart and 63 on the MEDIABASE® Country Activator Chart in the US.The Ashley Sisters are breaking industry barriers by persevering in the face of adversity with unwavering resilience to have their own voices heard. Their visibility as successful female artists in the music industry, through their boldness to take full control of the creative process, proves the Ashley Sisters are outlaws leading the music industry into its girl power era.Just like that, everything changes as the future of the music industry is entering a new era. Through friendship and sisterhood, the Ashley Sisters are role models rewriting the rules.

The Ashley Sisters - "Everything Changes"

