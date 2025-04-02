eHACCP.org Publishes Certified HACCP and Food Safety Auditor Course With Optional Bundle

HACCP certificate of completion HACCP course name: Certified HACCP Principles for Food Processors and Manufacturers

This HACCP online course is very thorough and informative. I learned a lot, & I am sure I will apply the knowledge that I obtained from this course to my restaurant business and food manufacturing.” — Edohana Park

LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org is pleased to announce the launch of the Certified HACCP and Food Safety Auditor course, a critical program for individuals engaged in the food industry who seek to conduct first-party and second-party audits with proficiency.This course provides a comprehensive opportunity for participants to assess and enhance existing processes and procedures, leading to significant operational improvements and increased efficiency. By implementing pre-audit assessments, organizations can identify and rectify potential issues prior to engaging with third-party auditors, thereby achieving cost savings.The curriculum is thoughtfully designed to align with the rigorous standards of ISO 19001:2018 and is anchored in the foundational principles of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP). With its engaging automated, narrated, and interactive format, participants will be actively immersed in their learning journey, ensuring a rich and impactful educational experience.To be eligible for enrollment, participants must possess a HACCP certificate in addition to a minimum of two years of relevant industry experience or four years of applicable educational background. For those who do not hold a HACCP certificate, eHACCP.org offers a bundled training package that includes both HACCP training and Auditor training at a discounted rate.Feedback from participants is overwhelmingly positive, with numerous individuals highlighting the practicality and effectiveness of the training. Reviews on Google indicate a high level of satisfaction, underscoring the quality of our educational offerings.People who have reviewed eHACCP.org generally express high satisfaction with the platform, particularly praising its comprehensive, user-friendly, and flexible online HACCP training courses. Many highlight the self-paced nature of the programs, which allows learners to study at their own convenience, making it ideal for busy professionals in the food industry. The content is frequently described as thorough, informative, and well-structured, covering essential food safety and HACCP principles with practical, real-world applications. Reviewers often appreciate the inclusion of interactive modules, quizzes after each section, and additional resources like templates and documentation (e.g., GMPs, PRPs), which enhance the learning experience and provide valuable tools for implementation.The accreditation by the International HACCP Alliance (IHA) is a significant point of praise, with users noting that it adds credibility and value to their certifications, helping them meet regulatory requirements (e.g., FDA, USDA, GFSI) and advance professionally. Customer support is also frequently commended, with mentions of prompt and helpful responses from the team, including the owner, Stephen Sockett, who is seen as approachable and dedicated to ensuring a positive experience.Affordability is another recurring theme, with courses priced competitively (e.g., $199 for many programs), making it an accessible option compared to other training providers. The platform’s multilingual offerings, such as Spanish-language content, have been highlighted as a unique and empowering feature for diverse teams.While the vast majority of feedback is positive—reflected in high ratings like 4.9 stars across hundreds of reviews—some minor criticisms emerge. A few users mention the narration in the courses can feel monotone or robotic, and others find the requirement to manually click through slides slightly inconvenient, though they acknowledge it may encourage engagement with the material.Overall, eHACCP.org is widely recommended by reviewers for its quality, accessibility, and practical utility, particularly for those in food safety roles seeking certification or skill enhancement. Users, ranging from beginners to seasoned professionals, consistently describe it as a reliable, effective, and worthwhile investment.For further information and to enroll in the Certified HACCP and Food Safety Auditor course, please visit eHACCP.org.

