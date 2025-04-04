ExecThread Ranked No. 46 on the Financial Times List of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2025

Access the best executive-level jobs

Recognition Reinforces ExecThread’s Ability to Provide Scalable Access to Confidential Executive-Level Career Opportunities

Building ExecThread into a robust network of nearly a million members has been very fulfilling, and this recognition by the Financial Times is a huge milestone for us; and there’s so much more ahead!” — Joe Meyer, CEO of ExecThread

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExecThread , the largest source of confidential and hard-to-access executive-level career opportunities and board of director roles for a vetted network of senior professionals, announced today that it has been ranked as No. 46 on the Financial Times list of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2025.Since its inception in 2015, ExecThread has provided its members with access to more than 250,000 career-advancing senior-level job opportunities, the majority of which were never publicly-posted on traditional job board sites. ExecThread prides itself on leveling the playing field for executives, ensuring that professionals gain access to high-caliber roles that have traditionally only been shared within retained executive recruiting firms or elite private networks.What started as a novel idea by Founder & CEO Joe Meyer has blossomed into a fast-growing community of more than 850,000 executives looking to take greater control of their job search."After I sold my last start-up to a large public company, I found myself searching for my next career opportunity, and I quickly became frustrated with how inaccessible many executive roles are, unless you were part of an exclusive network or received direct outreach from recruiters," said Joe Meyer, Founder & CEO of ExecThread. "I launched ExecThread to change that paradigm; and being ranked #46 by the Financial Times is a testimony to the huge impact we’re making."ExecThread provides its 850,000+ registered members access to job opportunities that would be nearly impossible for them to find on their own. "Building ExecThread into a robust network of nearly a million highly engaged members has been incredibly fulfilling. This recognition by the Financial Times is a huge milestone for us and there’s still so much more ahead," Meyer added.In honor of ExecThread’s inclusion on the Financial Times: Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 list, the company is offering all new and existing ExecThread members one month of its premium Full Access Membership for just $1 USD. This special offer can be found at https://execthread.com/upgrade-membership The Financial Times ranking is based on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2020 and 2023, showcasing ExecThread’s significant business expansion and profound impact on the executive job market. Between 2020 and 2023, ExecThread had a compound annual growth rate of 112 percent, and an absolute growth rate of 848 percent.Complete results of the Financial Times: Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 (including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by sector, country, and other criteria) can be found at https://www.ft.com/content/99c7c6e1-5593-4466-a90f-3d4b07950644 About the Financial Times: Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025The Financial Times: Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 ranks the top 300 companies across North and South America based on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2020 - 2023. The list highlights companies that have demonstrated significant business expansion and innovation in their respective industries. For more information, visit www.ft.com About ExecThreadExecThread is a premium membership network of more than 850,000 high-caliber executives who have access to hidden and confidential job opportunities for executive-level operating roles and Board of Director positions. ExecThread is free to join, and you can access more than 9,000 confidential executive-level job opportunities by visiting https://execthread.com/listings

