Public Meeting - Framework for Processing & Evaluating Urban Boundary Expansion Applications

How to Provide Public Input

Written Submissions

Members of the public who would like to participate in a statutory public meeting are able to provide comments in writing via mail or email in advance of the meeting. Comments can be submitted by emailing [email protected] or by mailing the Legislative Coordinator, Planning Committee, City of Hamilton, 71 Main Street West, 1st Floor, Hamilton, Ontario, L8P 4Y5. Comments must be received by 12 noon on Monday, April 7, 2025. Any written comments received after the deadline will be included on the April 16, 2025 Council agenda.

Pre-Recorded Submissions

Members of the public can participate in a statutory public meeting by submitting a pre-recorded video by 12:00 noon Monday, April 7, 2025. The video must be no longer than 5 minutes in length and will be reviewed before the meeting to ensure it adheres to the City’s procedures and protocols in presenting to Council. The video can be submitted by emailing [email protected] or dropping off a USB at the City Hall drop box located at the back of the 1st Floor of City Hall, 71 Main Street West, to the attention of the Legislative Coordinator, Planning Committee. Any videos that do not adhere to the City’s procedures and protocols will not be presented at the meeting.

Oral Submissions

Members of the public can participate in a statutory public meeting by attending in person to provide oral comments. Members of the public are also able to provide oral comments, no longer than 5 minutes in length, regarding statutory public meeting items by participating through Webex 3 via computer or phone. Participation in this format requires pre-registration in advance. Interested members of the public must register by 12:00 noon Monday, April 7, 2024.

To register to participate by Webex either via computer or phone, members of the public must submit a Request to Speak form. Upon registering for a meeting, members of the public will be emailed a link for the Webex meeting. The link must not be shared with others as it is unique to the registrant. City Staff will be in contact to confirm details of the registration and to provide an overview of the participation process. If you have any further questions, please contact the Planning Coordinator.

To Request a Notice of Decision

If you wish to be notified of the decision of the City of Hamilton on the proposed Official Plan Amendments, you must make a written request to Lisa Kelsey, Planning Coordinator. Lisa Kelsey, Planning Coordinator City Clerks Office, 1st Floor, 71 Main Street West Hamilton, Ontario, L8P 4Y5 Phone: 905-546-2424 Ext. 4605 Email: [email protected]

Appeals

Official Plan Amendments

In accordance with the provisions of the Planning Act, appeals may be made only by specified persons, public bodies, or registered owners of land to which the amendment applies, as defined by the Planning Act.

i) If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of Council, City of Hamilton to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Hamilton before the proposed official plan amendment is adopted, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

ii) If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Hamilton before the proposed official plan amendment is adopted, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal 4 before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to add the person or public body as a party.

Collection of Information

Information respecting this amendment is being collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.13. All comments and opinions submitted to the City of Hamilton on these matters, including the name, address and contact information of persons submitting comments and/or opinions, will become part of the public record and will be made available to the general public and will appear on the City’s website unless you expressly request within your communication the City remove your personal information.

Contact

For more information about this matter, including information about appeal rights, contact: Charlie Toman, MCIP, RPP Program Lead- Policy Planning and Municipal Comprehensive Review Planning & Economic Development Department City of Hamilton Phone: 905-546-2424 Ext. 4672 Email: [email protected]