Studyo Launches Micro Grant to Help Schools Tackle Executive Function and Self-Regulated Learning Gaps

Two North American schools will receive a full-year Studyo license, onboarding, and professional development to empower students with important life skills.

Two North American schools will receive a full-year Studyo license, onboarding, and professional development to empower students with important life skills.

Executive function (EF) and self-regulated learning (SRL) are foundational for student success in school and beyond. Skills such as goal setting, planning, organization, time management, and self-motivation are not just helpful; they are essential for academic achievement, personal growth, and future readiness.

Research shows that EF skills can predict academic success even beyond IQ, while SRL skills help students take ownership of their learning, overcome challenges, and stay motivated through long-term goals. Yet despite the proven importance of EF and SRL, many schools struggle to meaningfully support them due to a lack of resources, time, and scalable tools that align with real classroom needs.

A Digital Tool Designed for Skill-Building

Developed in close collaboration with educators, Studyo is a user-friendly, research-informed platform that empowers students to manage their tasks and schedules independently while developing critical life skills. Unlike many learning management systems that centralize control with teachers, Studyo gives students ownership over their workload, turning daily planning into an opportunity to practice autonomy, organization, and strategic thinking.

"Studyo is far superior to a paper planner because it gives students the ability to plan ahead and balance their workload," said Beth Adamczyk, Director of Technology at Buffalo Seminary. "Teachers and administrators also gain insight into how students are managing their assignments."

Introducing the Studyo Micro Grant

In response to the growing need for EF and SRL support, Studyo has launched the Studyo Micro Grant, a new initiative that provides two selected schools, one in Canada and one in the United States, with the tools and training needed to build these essential student skills.

Selected schools will receive:

A free Studyo license for the 2025–2026 school year

Full onboarding for administrators and Champion teachers

A school-wide professional development session

An optional 50% discount for the following two academic years

Participation in a collaborative impact case study

Applications are open until May 16, 2025.

“We created Studyo because we believe every student deserves the tools to develop confidence, independence, and the ability to learn for life,” said Renaud Boisjoly, co-founder of Studyo. “This grant is our way of partnering with schools that share that belief and are ready to take the next step in supporting student success.”

Schools interested in applying can learn more and submit their application before May 16, 2025 at https://studyo.co/en/micro-grant

Proven Results Across Diverse School Settings

Schools that have adopted Studyo are seeing measurable results.

At Villa Maria, a bilingual private school in Montreal serving over 1,500 students, Studyo has become a central part of how students organize their academic lives. Based on a student survey, 83% of students enter their own tasks into Studyo, helping them visualize their entire workload and build autonomy.

At Buffalo Seminary, a college-prep boarding and day school for girls in Buffalo, NY, the shift has been just as transformative. Prior to Studyo, students struggled with time management using an LMS that felt more like a checklist. Teachers were overburdened with duplicate postings and limited visibility. With Studyo, students now manage their workload proactively. Teachers can check student planners to provide targeted support, and parents receive weekly summary emails, keeping them informed about their child’s assignments.

Beyond the technology, the Buffalo Seminary staff emphasize the value of Studyo’s team."They truly listen to what we need and are constantly improving the platform to make it work better for us, " said Beth Adamczyk, Director of Technology.

About Studyo

Founded in 2014, Studyo is a digital planner and student organization platform used by schools across North America. Designed to support the development of executive function and self-regulated learning, Studyo helps students plan, prioritize, and manage their workload, while giving educators valuable insights into student progress. Studyo integrates with major education platforms like Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, and adapts to each school’s unique structure, empowering both students and teachers in the learning process.

