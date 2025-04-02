ODHS issued $2.35 million in grants to improve emergency services for long-term care residents

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) issued four grants totaling $2.35 million to fund local pilot projects that provide innovative strategies to address the emergency medical services needs of older adults who live in long-term care facilities.

The grants are part of the Senior Emergency Medical Services Innovation Program, which was created when Oregon House Bill 2397 passed in 2021. Funding for the grants started in January 2025 and will continue through December 2026.

The four grant recipients are:

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue (TVF&R), which was awarded $758,000 to fund an Advanced Resource Medic (ARM) unit. This unit will be staffed with advanced practice paramedics and physician assistants who can respond to emergency calls from licensed facilities and provide the care needed to reduce unnecessary hospital visits for residents. TVF&R responds to about 45,000 emergency medical services calls a year and 14 percent of those are in care facilities.



Eugene-Springfield Fire, which was awarded $1,233,000 to fund a Community Aid Response Unit. This team will respond to residents of licensed long-term care facilities and is equipped to stay on scene to provide services that take longer than a typical emergency response. This unit will also provide risk evaluation and education services to facilities.



City of Lake Oswego, which was awarded $288,000 to fund Risk Reduction and Prevention and Education Programs for older adults in the community. The city fire department will hire a risk reduction specialist and will partner with licensed long-term care facilities to develop emergency plans. Lake Oswego will also work toward developing a master emergency plan that care facilities across the state can build from in preparing their own plans.



City of Albany, which was awarded $68,500 to fund a Care Facility Response Safety Program to train facility staff on using lifting devices and responding to falls.

The Senior Emergency Medical Services Innovation Program is within the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD). In addition to funding pilot projects, its work is focused on promoting quality emergency medical services for older adults while also ensuring efficiency and encouraging community-based responses to challenges.

“Each of these pilot projects represents a step forward for our state as we look to meet the needs of older adults and use community emergency response resources effectively,” said Nakeshia Knight-Coyle, Ph.D., Director of the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, which administers the Senior Emergency Medical Services Innovation Program.

The grants issued were awarded through a competitive Request for Proposal process managed through OregonBuys. Funding for the pilot project grants is provided through APD’s Quality Care Fund.