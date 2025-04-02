Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $3.3 Million Through New PIDA Loans to Help Businesses Grow, Create Opportunities for Pennsylvanians in Three Counties

In 2025, PIDA has approved $9,935,073 in low interest loans that have resulted in $20,740,473 in private investment, the creation of 56 full-time jobs, and retention of 58 existing jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support business expansion and create new jobs. The projects supported through these loans are expected to create at least 8 new, full-time jobs and retain 41 positions.

In 2025, PIDA has approved $9,935,073 in low interest loans that have resulted in $20,740,473 in private investment and supported the creation of 56 full-time jobs and retention of another 58 full-time jobs.

“These PIDA loans will help businesses in Carbon, Lawrence, and Westmoreland counties to grow, create new jobs, and support existing ones,” said Secretary Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is laser-focused on transforming Pennsylvania into an economic powerhouse and PIDA loans give Commonwealth businesses the tools they need to help make that happen.”

The approved projects are as follows:

Carbon County

Architectural Polymers, LLC, through the Northeastern PA Alliance, was approved for a 15-year, $772,650 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to cover the cost of a 4,000-square-foot expansion of its existing facility at 1220 Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The company, which creates high-quality polyurethane rubber forms used in concrete construction projects, has experienced significant growth and now requires expansion to reach full capacity. Through the $1,545,300 project, Architectural Polymers will retain 41 full-time jobs.

Lawrence County

The Container Crafters, LLC, through the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a 10-year, $400,000 loan at a 5 percent fixed interest rate to purchase machinery and equipment to advance its operation at 503 Commerce Avenue in Shenango Township. The company specializes in the development, production, and distribution of rigid PET (polyethylene terephthalate) packaging and blow mold bottles. The new equipment will allow Container Crafters to expand production for the North American market due to increased shipping costs which have made European companies less competitive. The total project cost is $945,000 with additional financing from a $400,000 Northwest Commission (EDA) loan, a $95,000 Northwest Commission (ARC) loan, and a HELOC of $50,000. As the result of this project, Container Crafters expects to create 8 new full-time jobs within 3 years.

Westmoreland County

ASG Investments, LLC, an industrial facilities developer, through the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, was approved for a 10-year, $2.25 million loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate, to purchase two multi-tenant, industrial buildings in the Latrobe Industrial Park: a 47,080-square-foot building located at 112 Turnberry Circle, and a 52,500-square-foot building at 55 Bayhill Drive, both in Unity Township. The total project cost is $5,800,000. Additional project financing includes a $2,970,000 S&T Bank loan and $580,000 in equity.

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. The 2024-25 enacted budget made significant investments aligned with the overall 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

Gov. Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for over $160 million in total new and expanded investments to implement Pennsylvania’s economic development strategy, increase Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $64 million for Tourism funding to prepare for high-profile events, including America’s 250th in 2026

for Tourism funding to prepare for high-profile events, including America’s 250th in 2026 $1 million for veteran small business assistance

for veteran small business assistance $3 million increase for proactive marketing to attract new businesses to Pennsylvania

increase for proactive marketing to attract new businesses to Pennsylvania $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth and facilitate regional coordination

to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth and facilitate regional coordination $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit Shapiro’s budget website to learn more.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website

