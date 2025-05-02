Shapiro Administration Kicks off Small Business Week, Highlights Investments in Pennsylvania’s Downtowns and Main Streets

Governor Josh Shapiro proclaimed May 4-10, 2025, as Small Business Week in Pennsylvania. The Governor created Main Street Matters to help support and revitalize the Commonwealth’s downtowns and is calling for $20 million to continue funding the program in his 2025-26 proposed budget.

Hamburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined local leaders in a tour of downtown Hamburg, Berks County, to urge Pennsylvanians to support small businesses during Pennsylvania Small Business Week — May 4 through May 10, 2025. Secretary Siger also announced Hamburg received the first Main Street designation through the new Main Street Matters program, which supports downtown business districts with tools to create healthy, vibrant communities.

Created last year by Governor Josh Shapiro, Main Street Matters is a key part of Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy to help revitalize downtowns, support small businesses, and strengthen local economies. Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger recently announced investments in 81 community projects through the program, including $100,000 for the Downtown Hamburg Façade Improvement Program.

This historic investment in Pennsylvania’s Main Streets was thanks to Governor Shapiro’s work to create the Main Street Matters program and secure $20 million for it in the 2024-25 bipartisan budget. The Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposal includes another $20 million for this successful initiative.

“Small businesses like the ones we visited today are key to a thriving downtown that improves the quality of life for our residents, and Governor Shapiro is fully committed to supporting them,” said Secretary Siger. “The driving force behind Pennsylvania’s economy is the innovation, passion, and hard work of our entrepreneurs and small businesses. That’s why the Governor is calling for continued investment in the Main Street Matters program to give communities like Hamburg the resources they need to create better places for people to live, visit, and work.”

Hamburg’s downtown revitalization organization, Our Town Foundation, will use the Main Street Matters investment to support the cost of façade repairs or restoration, signage, awnings, and lighting to make the downtown more welcoming. Following today’s announcement, Secretary Siger and local leaders visited with owners and employees of several businesses which will benefit from the award, including: the Art and Craft Gallery of Hamburg, the Balthaser building, the Hamburg Item building, AEC Market, Liv Holistic, the Hamburg Strand Theater, Hazel’s Cafe, and the Hamburg Antique Center.

“Being awarded the Main Street Matters designation will enable Our Town Foundation to work with local businesses and expand on Hamburg’s revitalization efforts,” said Deena Kershner, Executive Director, Our Town Foundation. “The designation and grant will enable the foundation to attain many of the goals and objectives outlined in its five-year action plan.”

“The Main Street Matters designation and façade improvement grant are powerful tools for strengthening small businesses and enhancing existing investments made in Hamburg,” said Aaron Gantz, Vice President, Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. “This investment contributes to the overall vitality of the Greater Reading region by supporting thriving commercial corridors that anchor local economies and encourage long-term regional growth.”

“The Main Street model is an ideal way for Hamburg to build on their existing initiatives by supporting business retention and recruitment efforts, enhance facade restorations, and activate public spaces, that together help the community increase collaborative efforts for projects yet to come,” said Julie Fitzpatrick, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Downtown Center. “We look forward to assisting Our Town Foundation with their revitalization efforts over the next five years.”

Small Business, Big Impact

Small businesses power Pennsylvania’s economy, with over 1 million of them providing jobs for 2.4 million people.

13,812 Pennsylvania small businesses sold goods worth $14.8 billion internationally in 2022.

Small businesses are great for local economies too. When you spend $100 at a small business, $48 goes back into the local community. If you spend that $100 at a big store, only $14 stays local.

Small businesses aren’t just about money; they also make our communities special, giving each main street, downtown, and neighborhood a unique feel and identity.

Real Economic Opportunity

Governor Shapiro is delivering real results for Pennsylvania’s small businesses, workers, and families. Pennsylvania is ranked as the 7th best state to start a business, and we’re committed to making it even easier to do business here.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has taken bold steps to strengthen the economy, attract new investment, and support our businesses.

Cut business filing wait times from 8 weeks to just 2 days, making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses.



Increased the Net Operating Loss (NOL) Deduction Limit, allowing businesses to reduce taxable income by up to 80 percent by 2029 — keeping Pennsylvania competitive with other states. In this year’s budget proposal, the Governor proposed accelerating Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the tax rate by 0.75 percent annually and lowering it to 4.99 percent by 2029.



Secured $500 million in site development funding to attract businesses, create jobs, and drive long-term economic growth as part of a 10-year Economic Development Strategy to increase Pennsylvania’s competitiveness by tapping into our innovation ecosystem and talent.



Invested $20 million in Main Street Matters expanding on the success of the Keystone Communities Program to revitalize downtown areas, help businesses grow, and improve community infrastructure.

These actions are not just the right thing to do. They’re the smart thing to do – creating more opportunities for more businesses, and ultimately delivering better services at better prices for Pennsylvanians.

Proposed 2025-26 Budget

The Main Street Matters program and the celebration of Pennsylvania Small Business Week build upon Governor Shapiro’s commitment to create a stronger economy across Pennsylvania. The Governor’s proposed 2025-26 budget further focuses on continuing the implementation of Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy to make the Commonwealth a leader in job creation, innovation, and economic development.

In addition to $20 million for the Main Street Matters program, the Governor’s 2025-26 proposed budget includes:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $50 million investment in Housing Stock Restoration

investment in Housing Stock Restoration $10 million increase for the Act 47 Distressed Municipalities Program to support communities in financial recovery

