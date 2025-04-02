Maryland Arbor Day 2025 Celebrates Growing Interest in Tree Planting

April 2, 2025

State Forester Anne Hairston-Strang holds the governor’s proclamation of April 2, 2025 as Maryland Arbor Day during today’s Board of Public Works meeting. Photo by Joe Andrucyk, Office of the Governor.

Governor Wes Moore proclaimed April 2, 2025 as the 142nd annual Maryland Arbor Day celebration. Following tradition, Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Josh Kurtz and the Maryland Forest Service presented tree seedlings to the members of the Board of Public Works at their meeting, chaired today by Lt. Governor Aruna Miller.

DNR provided dozens of eastern redbud seedlings grown at the Ayton State Tree Nursery to Maryland’s Board of Public Works and also to the Maryland General Assembly. Maryland Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated the first Wednesday in April each year, while National Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday of April each year.

The emergence of spring is an important period for tree planting. As the weather warms, seedlings from the state nursery are ready to go into the ground in locations across the state. Maryland Forest Service staff have identified hundreds of acres for new tree plantings.

Maryland Forest Service staff also joined presentations by the Maryland General Assembly recognizing the state’s Tree Farm of the Year and also the Tree Farm Inspector of the Year.

The Maryland Senate recognized Rock Lodge Trust in Garrett County as Tree Farm of the Year for 2025. Rock Lodge Trust is a privately-owned natural area near McHenry.



The House of Delegates recognized Melissa Nash of the Maryland Forest Service as 2025 Maryland Tree Farm Inspector of the Year. A proclamation was presented to Nash “for outstanding forest stewardship and increasing public understanding of the benefits of sustainable forestry in Garrett County.”