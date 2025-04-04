Exploratory Launches AI Prompt based Data Wrangling Ushering in a New Era of Natural Language-Driven Data Transformation

Typing a plain English in AI Prompt will generate a code to transform your data the way you want.

Exploratory v12 adds AI Prompt Interface, letting users clean and transform data using plain English—no code, no syntax, just words.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exploratory , Inc., a leading data science platform, today announced the release of a groundbreaking new capability: AI Prompt Interface for Data Wrangling, available in Exploratory v12. This new feature represents a major leap forward in making data science more accessible by allowing users to clean and transform data simply by using natural language.With this launch, Exploratory empowers users — from data analysts to marketing and product managers — to perform complex data wrangling tasks without needing to write code or navigate various user interfaces. Users can now describe what they want to do in plain English, and Exploratory’s AI engine will automatically generate the corresponding R code. With a single click, the transformation is applied.“This release brings the biggest impact on our mission — Democratize Data - since the beginning of Exploratory,” said Kan Nishida, CEO of Exploratory, Inc.“It’s almost a cliché to say, but still in data science, 80% of the time is spent on data wrangling. But thanks to the rapid development in AI/LLM communities, we can now address this challenge. By using natural language to clean and transform data quickly and efficiently, we’re making data more approachable for everyone. This opens up a lot more data to be explored and analyzed.”Since its founding in April 2016, Exploratory has offered an intuitive and modern UI experience that brings powerful data science capabilities — including data access, wrangling, visualization, analytics, and reporting — to a wider audience. With each release, Exploratory has pushed forward its mission to lower the barrier to entry into the world of data science.The newly introduced AI Prompt Interface complements Exploratory’s existing Dialog UI, offering a hybrid model that supports both structured, deterministic workflows and flexible, conversational data transformation. The company sees this as a natural evolution of how people interact with data — moving from command-line tools, to graphical interfaces, and now to natural language-driven experiences.Empowering a New Generation of Data UsersThe AI Prompt Interface is especially beneficial for professionals across various domains:* Data Analysts who want to accelerate their data preparation process and spend more time on analysis.* Marketing Managers who need to build dashboards to monitor KPIs but struggle with preparing data for charts.* Product Managers who need to calculate business metrics but lack advanced data wrangling skills.* Financial / Supply Chain Managers who must prepare time series data for demand forecasting models.By removing the complexity of writing code or manipulating data manually, Exploratory is enabling more people to unlock the value of their data — regardless of technical background.AvailabilityThe new AI Prompt Interface for Data Wrangling is available today, as part of Exploratory v12. It is currently available for users on Personal and Business plans, with plans to expand access to Academic and Public plans in the future.To learn more or start a 30-day free trial, visit Exploratory website ( https://exploratory.io ).About Exploratory, Inc.Exploratory, Inc. is a data science platform company based in Redwood City, California, founded in 2016. The company provides a simple and modern UI-driven experience for data access, wrangling, visualization, analytics, and reporting through dashboards and notes. Exploratory empowers data professionals and non-technical users alike to explore and analyze data more effectively.

Introducing Exploratory's Data Wrangling with AI Prompt

