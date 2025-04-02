Registix Appoints Retail Industry Leader Grant Shriver as President to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Registix - Reverse Logistics Partners Grant Shriver, incoming President of Registix

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registix , a leader in innovative reverse logistics solutions, today announced the appointment of retail industry veteran Grant Shriver as President. This strategic hire solidifies Registix's commitment to expanding its market presence in the growing reverse logistics sector.Shriver most recently served as President and CEO of TB12, the health and wellness company co-founded by NFL legend Tom Brady, where he successfully led its acquisition by performance brand NOBULL. Before that, he was Vice President of Private Brands, Product Development, and Global Operations at Lowe's , where he led the largest brand consolidation in company history and established a comprehensive private brand strategy that significantly enhanced customer experience and operational efficiency."Grant's appointment represents a significant milestone for Registix," said Filip Maciolowski, CEO of Registix. "His extensive experience at Lowe's driving strategic brand initiatives and optimizing inventory management aligns perfectly with our vision to become a dominant force in reverse logistics. His leadership will be instrumental as we expand our capabilities and deliver greater value to our partners."Under the new leadership structure, Shriver will lead Registix's Wholesale, Direct, and Freight business divisions. Maciolowski will continue as CEO, focusing on heavy equipment recovery, battery recycling operations, and other strategic initiatives. "The reverse logistics sector presents tremendous opportunities for innovation and growth," said Shriver. "Registix has developed a strong foundation with its customer-centric approach and technological capabilities. I look forward to leveraging my background in strategic inventory management and operational excellence to accelerate our growth trajectory and enhance our value proposition in this evolving market."In addition to his transformative work at Lowe's, Shriver also held executive positions at JCPenney and At Home, where he consistently delivered exceptional results in merchandising strategy and operational improvement.About Registix, LLCRegistix has emerged as an industry innovator in the reverse logistics sector, helping major retailers and manufacturers maximize recovery value while reducing environmental impact. The company's integrated approach spans wholesale, direct-to-consumer, freight management, and specialized recovery services. Headquartered in Mooresville, NC, Registix serves partners throughout North America.

