Four Public Input Sessions Will Be Held Regarding New Big Game Management Plan for New Hampshire

CONTACT:

Dan Bergeron: 603-271-2461

Andy Timmins: 603-271-2461

April 2, 2025

Concord, NH – Public meetings will be conducted around the state in April to offer an opportunity for people to weigh in on New Hampshire’s next 10-year Big Game Management Plan. The plan will set regional population goals for moose, deer, bear and wild turkey from 2026 through 2035. All meetings begin at 6:00 p.m. Dates and locations are:

April 9, 2025: NH Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord

April 10, 2025: Keene High School, 43 Arch Street, Room 620, Keene

April 16, 2025: Tin Mountain Conservation Center, 1245 Bald Hill Road, Albany

April 17, 2025: NH Fish and Game Region 1 Office, 629B Main Street, Lancaster

Those unable to attend one of these meetings, or who would like to submit written comments, may email their input to comments@wildlife.nh.gov, (include “Game Plan Comment” in the subject line), or by mail to: Wildlife Division, N.H. Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301. All input must be received by April 25, 2025. Comments should be specific to the initial draft species plans, which can be found by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/season-setting/game-management-plan.

The focus of the plan revision is to establish regional game population goals and objectives for big game species. Hunting seasons and method and manner of harvest are not under consideration in this planning process and will continue to be determined through the normal rulemaking process.

NH Fish and Game’s big game planning efforts are expected to result in the adoption of the new 10-year plan by the Fish and Game Executive Director and the Fish and Game Commission in June. The state’s current Big Game Management Plan expires this December, and the revised plan will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Information and resources about the game plan revision can be found by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/season-setting/game-management-plan.